Stratford celebrates Three Kings Day

The Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee and the Stratford Police Department will be celebrating Three Kings Day on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1-3 p.m., in the St. James School Gymnasium, 1 Monument Place, Stratford. The event will include crafts, music, snacks, refreshments and a visit from the Three Kings.

Thanks to Lieutenant Victor Velez and the Stratford Police Department, St. James Church and School, South End Community Center, and the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee, children will receive gifts from the Three Kings. Three police officers will be dressed as royal kings and will hand out toys and goodies to the children. Children are asked to bring a shoebox to make a craft.

January 6 is the traditional celebration of Three Kings Day. It is a date celebrated throughout Spanish-Speaking countries, and Latin America. This is the Epiphany of the church calendar, the 12th day after Christmas, when the Magi arrived bearing gifts for baby Jesus. Traditionally, children receive gifts on this day, brought by the three kings, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar. In Spanish-speaking, January 6, and not necessarily Christmas, is the day that children receive their gifts.

The event is sponsored by the Stratford Police Department and the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee.