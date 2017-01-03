Obituary: Barbara H. Shull, formerly of Stratford

Barbara H. Shull was returned to the loving arms of her beloved husband, J. Roger Shull, on December 9, 2016. Her sudden, unexpected passing occurred at her residence, in the compassionate presence of her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Carlos, who never left her side when the Lord called her home.

Barbara lived in Stratford, CT for over 60 years, until she moved to Holly Ridge, NC in 2015.

The former, Evelyn Barbara Hunter, the cherished daughter of Charles W. and Evelyn (Robinson) Hunter, was born in Everett, MA, April 21, 1932.

Barbie and Roddy, as they were known in the summer of 1950, first met at Squirrel Island, ME. She was a waitress there, when he arrived in August, with his jazz band, to play during the annual Fete Week.They were united in marriage, in the Bethany United Methodist Church, Roslindale, MA, June 14, 1942.

After Barbara earned her degree in Food Management from Pratt Institute, she worked as a dietician at Duke University and Massachusetts General Hospitals. In 1988 she graduated from Bullard Havens Vocational Tech, as an LPN. Deeply satisfied with her career that followed at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, she remained there until her retirement.

Barbara delighted many with her amazing cooking and baking when she entertained friends, hosted meetings or holiday meals. Dinner for her family was also special.

She was also a highly skilled Bridge player, enjoying the game in tournaments, and recreationally at the Baldwin and Topsail Senior Centers.

Off the table, she was also excellent at knitting, sewing and crocheting. Her green thumb was evident by the houseplants and gardens that flourished under her care. She lavished her attention on her Siamese and other cats, that were always considered part of the family.

Many of Barbara’s fondest memories were created when she joined friends and family at the Outer Banks of NC, as well as the many cruises she went on. In Stratford, this avid reader could be found almost any warm day in a chair reading a book or swimming with fellow devotees at Long Beach.

Civic minded like Roger, she became president of the Stratford Junior Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary. She worked at the Wooster polls during almost every election.

Barbara was proud of her Scottish and Boston roots. From attending Red Sox games with her father, she became an unwavering lifetime fan.

Barbara leaves behind to honor her memory, her children, Linda, Douglas (Elizabeth), Jennifer (John) and Diana (Carlos); grandchildren, all of whom she was especially proud of: Cora, Renee, Rodger, Stephanie, Ryan and Glenn. Also grieving, Phyllis, her loving sister, two nieces and a nephew.

Nine weeks after Barbara and Roger celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary, Mom’s soulmate left this earth and her heart permanently broken. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, son David, and many dear friends.

Barbara’s deep faith was nurtured at the Stratford United Methodist Church, where she was an active member for 60 years. A funeral service will be held there, 2600 Main Street, on January 5, 2017 at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in Union Cemetery, Stratford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name to the Stratford United Methodist Church.

