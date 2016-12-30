The Stratford High boys basketball team jumped out to a large first-half lead, then held off a furious Harding High charge to win the Merit Insurance Classic consolation game on Friday night at Needham Gymnasium.

The host Red Devils recorded their first victory under the guidance of new head coach Tim Swaller in downing the Presidents, 75-68, to take third place in the Classic.

Stratford sank five 3-pointers on their way to building up a 44-26 halftime advantage. But the resilient Presidents (1-3) opened up the third quarter with a 15-4 run to narrow their deficit to 48-41.

A jumper from T.J. Green pushed Stratford’s lead to 59-48 at the end of the frame, before Harding reeled off an 18-9 flurry to get within 68-66 with 1:39 left to play.

On the ensuing Stratford possession, Nate Shields drove down the right side and dropped in a layup to extend the margin to four points. That ignited a game-ending 7-2 burst, as the Red Devils knocked down 5-for-6 from the foul line to seal the victory.

John Bike had a game-high 15 points for Stratford, while Shields, who was named to the all-tournament team, and Green added 13 apiece. Jack Ryan chipped in with 12 markers.

For Harding, Josue Rivera had 13 points. Justin Sheffield and Ramir Johnson scored 10 points each.