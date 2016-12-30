Stratford Star

Dean chosen as economic development director

Stratford has a new economic development director, one who is already familiar with the town’s business community.

Mary Dean, executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, will succeed Karen Kaiser as the town’s economic development director. Dean will take over in the new year. Kaiser announced her departure earlier this month to take a development position at Fairfield University.   

Mayor John Harkins said in a statement Thursday that he is looking forward to keeping the momentum going with regard to growing the town’s grand list of taxable property, as well as with ongoing projects such as Brownfield remediation and the redevelopment of the Stratford Army Engine Plant.

“Mary’s experience with the Chamber of Commerce, as well as her years of committed community involvement, makes her the perfect choice to lead the economic development department here in Stratford,” Harkins said. “We are looking forward to having Mary on board, beginning early in 2017.”  

