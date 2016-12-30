Stratford’s main employer reaches a deal to stay in town. Stratford’s Democrats extend their advantage on the Town Council. The future of the Shakespeare Theatre. Those were some of the big news stories in Stratford in 2016. Here are the top 10 stories of the year.

Sikorsky, state reach deal to keep company in Stratford

Speculation about the future of Sikorsky Aircraft hung heavy over Stratford after the helicopter manufacturer was sold by United Technologies Corp. to Lockheed Martin in 2015. The future became clearer in September when Lockheed Martin and Gov. Dannel Malloy worked out a deal that will keep Sikorsky in Stratford through at least 2032 and have the manufacturer make nearly 200 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters for the U.S. Navy.

The deal is expected to retain and grow approximately 8,000 jobs at Sikorsky, which is headquartered on Main Street. As part of the deal, Lockheed Martin will keep Sikorsky headquarters in the state as a primary production facility for its government-based helicopter business, retain and grow its full-time employment to more than 8,000 by the end of 2030, nearly double its spending of $350 million per year with state suppliers, and increase its capital spending for machinery and equipment by 22%.

In exchange, the state will provide financial incentives to Lockheed of up to $220 million over the term of the agreement. Incentives will include grants of up to $8.57 million annually over the deal that Lockheed can earn by meeting certain benchmarks, such as retaining a minimum level of job growth, payroll spending, and utilization of in-state suppliers. Lockheed will also be exempted from sales and use taxes up to $5.7 million per year for the life of the deal. And the company will be eligible for a performance incentive if it exceeds the target level employment by 100 to 550 jobs in any given year. The incentive grant will be up to $1.9 million for a total of up to $20 million.

The General Assembly approved the deal in late September, while Teamsters Local 1150, which represents Sikorsky employees in Connecticut and Florida, ratified the agreement two weeks later.

Farrington-Posner, Cann win seats on Town Council

The Town Council as elected last November did not stay intact for an entire calendar year, as two council members resigned before the end of June. By the time the seats were filled in October, Stratford Democrats had an even stronger majority.

Changes on the council began in May after 5th District Democrat Joe Gresko resigned his seat in order to devote his attention to the 121st District state representative seat he won in February. Mark Dumas, the 2nd District Republican, left the council on the morning of June 6 after handing in a resignation letter to Town Clerk Susan Pawluk. Dumas cited family and professional commitments as to why he was stepping down. However, he tried to pull back the resignation in another letter a little more than an hour later. Town Attorney Chris Hodgson determined that a vacancy in the 2nd District seat was created once Dumas’s resignation was recorded in the town clerk’s office.

The council operated shorthanded for five months until a special election was held on Oct. 13 to fill the vacancies. Democrats won both seats in the special races, with Scott Farrington-Posner, a former Zoning Commission member, defeating Republican nominee Ron Tichy and petitioning candidate George Mulligan to claim the District 2 seat, while Greg Cann came out on top in District 5, defeating petitioning candidate and former Councilman John Dempsey. Republican nominee James Duffy withdrew from the race in August, citing work and family responsibilities.

Sulzicki sentenced to two years

Michelle Sulzicki, a former Stratford teacher, was ordered to serve two years in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from her sexual relationship with a boy.

State Superior Court Judge Robert Devlin sentenced Sulzicki on Oct. 28 to two years in jail. Sulzicki had pleaded guilty in August to one count each of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

She was also given a 10-year suspended sentence and will also have 10 years of probation.

Sulzicki, a former teacher at Chapel Street School, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a male student she had tutored. The relationship began when the boy was 12 years old and she was 25. The relationship took place over at least three years, according to Stratford police. Sulzicki was arrested Oct. 14, 2015, following an investigation. Sulzicki was a teacher at Chapel Street School for about three years but had been employed by Stratford Public Schools since 2010. She had previously been a teacher’s aide.

According to an affidavit in court records, the boy told a social worker at Bunnell High School that he and Sulzicki had sex “15 to 20” times. Sulzicki had told officers it had happened only once, when the boy was in sixth grade heading to seventh grade.

During her sentencing, Sulzicki apologized for her actions.

“I just would like to apologize for all of the pain and suffering that I’ve caused,” Sulzicki said.

Sulzicki was placed on paid administrative leave by Stratford Public Schools on Sept. 24, 2015. Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson fired Sulzicki on Oct. 15, 2015.

Matakevich drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers

Stratford native and former St. Joseph High School football player Tyler Matakevich realized a dream this year. Matakevich was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2016 National Football League Draft. Matakevich, who played college football at Temple University, won the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards as the best defensive player in the country in the 2015 college football season. Matakevich has appeared in all of the Steelers’ 2016 season games. His first season will extend just a bit longer, as the Steelers won the AFC North Division and will participate in the NFL playoffs.

Council ends talks with Stratford Stage Group

Just who will renovate and redevelop the American Shakespeare Festival Theatre is still a question, as the Town Council voted on April 11 to end negotiations with Stratford Stage Group.

Councilors voted 8-2 during a lengthy meeting to end talks with SSG, the group it had been negotiating with for more than a year. Residents opposed to SSG’s plans applauded the council’s action.

The vote came after the council heard from SSG that the group would be willing to give up its plans to build an inn on the Shakespeare Theatre property as well as its plans to work on renovations at the Nicoll-Benjamin House, often called the White House, on the property. However, SSG, through its attorney, Barry Knott, wanted a right of first refusal if someone approached the town about developing any commercial endeavor on the property. It also wanted a right of first refusal if anyone asked to use the White House if the Mighty Quinn Foundation chose to leave the building.

Stratford Stage Group was chosen in March 2015 to negotiate a contract to redevelop the theater site.

Council Chairman Beth Daponte said in April that it was time to conclude talks with SSG “since they have not come to fruition” and because SSG had not shown that it could credibly run the theater, closed since the late 1980s, without the inn component of the project.

SSG was frustrated with the council’s decision, saying it did not negotiate in good faith. SSG leader and theater veteran David Reed died in May.

Town officials formed a Shakespeare Subcommittee and the Town Council has since voted to clean up and secure the Shakespeare Theatre from the elements, though there is no firm plan of action to have the theater reopened. Officials from Elm Street Theater Co., another company that was interested in reopening the theater, said they would be interested in talking with town officials about being involved again.

Mayor John Harkins had raised the idea of having a townwide referendum to decide if Stratford should invest to reopen the theater.

Ridenhour out, McNeil in at Stratford police

The Stratford Police Department saw a change in leadership this year as former chief Patrick Ridenhour departed in June to take the same position in Danbury.

Town leaders didn’t look far to find Ridenhour’s successor, elevating Joe McNeil to take the reins in July.

McNeil, who was the deputy chief for nearly four years, joined the Stratford police in 1994 after working as a public accountant in Stamford for three years. His three brothers were also police officers, though he’s the last one currently working.

John Popik was named as the deputy chief. Popik, also a Stratford native, joined Stratford’s force in 1986 after a year with the Ridgefield Police Department. Popik began his police career at 19 years old.

McNeil thanked the gathering of town officials, family and children from a police public safety camp in attendance, saying it was an honor to work for Mayor John Harkins, the man who appointed him to the position.

Split council approves 2016-17 budget

Frustration and some anger ruled the night as the Stratford Town Council was evenly split in voting for the 2016-17 town budget.

The town’s $215.3-million spending plan for the 2016-17 fiscal year could not find approval from councilors alone on the night of May 9, leaving it to Mayor John Harkins to break the 5-5 tie and set in a budget after long and sometimes testy discussions. The council also voted to set a tax rate of 38.99 mills for property taxes and 37 mills for car taxes. This is the first year property and car taxes have been separated. The property tax rate rose 2.01 mills from last year.

The budget total includes a $200,000 payment to the Water Pollution Control Authority for usage at town buildings, something 7th District council member Marianne Antezzo had pushed for.

The yes votes on the budget came from 4th District Councilor David Harden, Vincent Chase of the 8th District, 9th District Councilor Alan Llewelyn, 6th District Councilor Philip Young, and council Chair Beth Daponte. Second District Councilman Mark Dumas, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Joe Gresko, Antezzo, and 10th District representative Tina Manus cast the no votes.

Once the 5-5 vote was recorded, Harkins broke the tie. Many visitors to that Monday’s council meeting urged council members to find reductions to cut taxes on residents.

Following the budget approval, a member of the audience shouted, “Vote ’em all out!”

During his remarks at the meeting, Harkins congratulated the council members for getting through the budget process.

Harkins praised the five councilors who supported the budget and “put the best interests of the town first.” He also said it was a compromise, noting that no one wanted to raise taxes.

“No one wanted to vote for a tax increase. But in the end, we had five individuals who wanted to move the town forward,” he said.

Sikorsky Airport runway reopens

A pair of planes landed on Runway 6-24 at Sikorsky Memorial Airport on Monday, Oct. 3, for the first time in many years.

The landings marked the reopening of the refurbished and safer runway at the airport.

Stratford and Bridgeport had disputes over proposed fixes for years. An agreement had been reached in January 2013 to make changes. The airport is entirely in Stratford, but is owned and operated by the city of Bridgeport.

Among the improvements were the rehabilitation of pavement on Runway 6-24 and construction of a runway safety zone (RSA) which will include an engineered materials arrestor system (EMAS) using concrete blocks that will collapse when run over by landing gear. It also includes new runway lighting and removal of the blast fence and the installation of a new security fence. The southern portion of Main Street, also known as State Route 113, was elevated and rerouted as part of the project to ease flooding on the road.

Stratford will also get some benefits out of it, including the transfer of approximately 40 acres of airport property to Stratford, including the Long Beach West parking lot and marsh acreage. The town will also receive tax revenues generated from new structures or expanded private operations at the airport.

The need for airport safety improvements was identified in 1992. Two years later, a plane landed long on the runway and struck a blast fence, resulting in the deaths of eight people on Main Street.

Stratford High School renovation approved

After months of discussion, the resolutions needed to finance the Stratford High School renovation project have been approved.

Town Council members voted in March to approve an ordinance that increased the appropriation of the project to $125.9 million. The council also voted to amend a previous ordinance that would allow for the issuance of $65 million in bonds to pay for the town’s share of the project.

The vote was met with applause from residents who witnessed Town Council meetings for months advocating for the renovation.

The proposed renovation, which would include adding a new wing west of King Street, renovating the current building and installing a new practice field, is expected to cost about $125.9 million. Under the plan, Stratford would receive about $73 million in state reimbursement, covering more than 60% of the cost. Stratford would have to pay about $52 million.

The vote came after months of talk, including suggestions that the town should examine building a single high school.

While the money is in the pipeline, the town may face some legal challenges before the renovation proceeds. Reef LLC filed complaints in August in Bridgeport Superior Court against the Zoning Commission, the Building Needs Committee, and the Zoning Board of Appeals to have approvals associated with the project overturned. Reef LLC operates a car wash and oil change business at 311 and 341 King Street, across the street from Stratford High School.

Reef LLC attorney Barry Knott said the proposed Stratford High renovation would have an adverse effect on his client’s business due to increased traffic on King Street and because there is no exit to the business on Barnum Avenue.

EPA unveils plans for Raymark sites

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Sept. 15 issued a record of decision and its final cleanup plan for four Operable Units (OUs) containing Raymark waste. The plan mirrors the original proposal in that waste from three Operable Units will be relocated and capped at the Raymark ballfield site, where some waste was already placed.

EPA officials said the plan will have the agency and the state investing about $95 million to “eliminate potential exposures to the community and repair the harm to the environment that resulted from more than seventy years of dumping of waste from the former Raymark Industries.”

For OU2, which includes groundwater and vapor intrusion, the plan calls for the installation of vapor systems in a variety of impacted buildings and structures to protect building occupants against the intrusion of volatile chemicals from contaminated groundwater into air.

As for the Upper Ferry Creek area (OU3), the Raymark ballfield site off Barnum Avenue (OU4) and 22 sites around town (OU6), the plan involves excavating contaminated soil and sediment from OU3 and OU6 and consolidating it at the ballfield with other waste as well as capping it.

That plan, according to the EPA, will “prevent exposure through direct contact or inhalation, and reduce risks to local wildlife, with the most toxic waste being disposed out of town.”

While Mayor John Harkins and other local officials have praised the plan, many residents say it does not go far enough. Tom Smith, head of the group SaveStratford.org, has repeatedly called the plan “flawed” and wants a plan that removes all Raymark waste from Stratford.