Bunnell High dropped a 56-48 decision to Ridgefield High in the finals of the Masuk Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament in Monroe on Thursday.

The Bulldogs held three leads in the first period before the Tigers closed the quarter in front 12-10.

Ridgefield (2-2) never trailed the rest of the way. Down 25-14 with 3:18 remaining in the first half, the Bulldogs’ rallied behind Brett Bogdwicz, who tallied on a strong drive and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Josh Giannoni’s leaner inside at the buzzer made it 28-22 at the half.

Bunnell (2-2) was led by Josh Vasquez in the third period, as the senior scored four points and assisted on buckets by Max Edwards and Zhyaire Fernandes in the first three minutes.

Bunnell closed the deficit to 35-34 on Edwards’ bucket off a pass from Khalid Moreland, and had the ball, but never regained the lead.

Ridgefield regained its six-point edge entering the final period.

Chris Longo scored seven points and had an assist as the Tigers extended their lead to 50-41 with 3:36 to play.

Zach Esemplare and Nick Laudati each made a brace of free throws down the stretch to close out the win.