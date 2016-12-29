Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Stratford falls to Westhill, 62-57

By Stratford Star on December 29, 2016 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High lost to Westhill of Stamford, 62-57, in the opening round of the Merit Insurance Boys Basketball Classic at the Ray Needham Gym in Stratford on Thursday.

Stratford held an 18-8 lead after one quarter, but Westhill won the next two periods including a 16-5 run in the third to take a 44-36 lead into the final eight minutes.

Nate Shields scored 13 points, Jack Ryan 13 and Cam Peters had 12 for the Red Devils.

Shields made three-3-pointers and Ryan, who was 5-for-5 from the line, hit two treys.

Westhill was paced by Tyler Lasicki with 19 points.

