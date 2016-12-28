Stratford Star

Snow possible Thursday morning for Fairfield County

By Susan Shultz on December 28, 2016 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Photo courtesy Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson Saturday morning shows Darien's Public Works snow plows taking care of business. They've been on the road since 3:30 a.m.

Not much snow but enough to cause some morning mess is possible for the area Thursday morning as per the National Weather Service.
The full forecast:
Thursday
A chance of snow before 9 a.m., then rain and snow between 9 and 10 a.m., then rain after 10. High near 42. Wind chill values between 30 and 40. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday night
A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Isolated snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 3am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

