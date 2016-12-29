Stratford Star

Kindergarten registration begins in February

By Stratford Star on December 29, 2016 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Kindergarten registration for August 2017 begins in February. If you have a child who will turn 5-years-old on or before Jan. 1, 2017, complete the name collection form available on the Stratford Board of Education website at stratfordk12.org, and return it to the following address as soon as possible: Kindergarten Registration, Stratford Public Schools Administration Center, 1000 East Broadway, Stratford, CT 06615.

Parent(s)/guardian(s) will receive information about the online kindergarten registration process when the 2017-2018 Kindergarten registration packet becomes available in early February 2017.

For more information, call 203-386-3149.

kindergarten

Related posts:

  1. Kindergarten registration underway
  2. Stratford Public Schools sets dates for kindergarten registration
  3. Parents’ Place is a Read to Grow Book Place
  4. Public schools destroying records

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — Accepting Alexa
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress