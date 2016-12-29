Kindergarten registration begins in February

Kindergarten registration for August 2017 begins in February. If you have a child who will turn 5-years-old on or before Jan. 1, 2017, complete the name collection form available on the Stratford Board of Education website at stratfordk12.org, and return it to the following address as soon as possible: Kindergarten Registration, Stratford Public Schools Administration Center, 1000 East Broadway, Stratford, CT 06615.

Parent(s)/guardian(s) will receive information about the online kindergarten registration process when the 2017-2018 Kindergarten registration packet becomes available in early February 2017.

For more information, call 203-386-3149.