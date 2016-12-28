Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

New Year’s Fun

Children ages 2-5 say goodbye to 2016 with songs and stories Friday, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m.

Library closed

The Library is closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2, for the New Year’s holiday.

Art exhibits

A Connecticut Retrospective, a digital photo exhibit by New Haven artist Jim Duffy will showcase a series of digital photos highlighting Connecticut locales. Photos on display through December. Photos and note cards of Duffy’s work also will be available for purchase.

Original oils, acrylics and watercolor paintings by Milford artist Rick Senft will be the exhibit January through February. Exhibits are free and open to the public.

Youth Review Board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues meets Wednesday, Jan. 4, 3:30-4:30.

Move ‘n’ Groove Storytime

For children ages 2-6 Wednesdays, Jan. 4 and 18, 6 p.m.

Tooth Fairy visit

Children ages 2-6 learn good dental health tips and receive a free gift from the Tooth Fairy Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:30 am (Snow date Jan. 14).

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 21, 1:30.

Sunday Afternoon Talks

Sunday Afternoon Talks, a monthly series of informative talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, coordinated by Stratford resident and Library volunteer Charles Lautier:

Jan. 8: The Pennsylvania Station in New York City, From Corporate Jewel to Corporate Vandalism by Richard Abramson

Feb. 12: Leaf Cutter Ants by Dr. Barbara Beitch

March 5: Connecticut Town Greens by Professor Eric Lehman

April 2: Shakespeare: Myth and Reality by Dr. Francis DeStefano

May 7: Newspapers in the Civil War by Professor Hamish Lutris

Coloring and Coffee

Come and experience the latest trend in relaxation, adult coloring books — Monday, Jan. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 14 and 28, 10-11:30 a.m., Lovell Room. The library will provide coloring pages and colored pencils. Coffee served and soothing music will play. Participants welcome to bring their own coloring materials. Free; adults only.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, Jan. 9, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants. Future dates: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3 and May 1.

Jason Bourne

Matt Damon returns as the title character currently being hunted by the CIA in this action picture, rated PG-13, 123 minutes on Monday, Jan. 9, noon, Board Room. Free and open to the public.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet Monday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Open Door Tea

Read Around Stratford program, children ages 6 and up visit Open Door Tea at 3552 Main Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. Courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund. Learn about tea and enjoy some. Children attend free; accompanying adults may purchase tea for $5.

Resume workshop

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the Goodwill Career Center, will present a resume writing workshop for job seekers on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 10-noon. Conducted by professional job counselors, the workshop is free and open to the public. Class size is limited to 10 and registration is required.

Anime club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, Jan. 11, 4-5, Board Room.

Music Time

Children ages 0-5 meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga for children ages 5-8 Thursday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.

Kindness Club yarn crafts

Children ages 6-12 make yarn gifts for area seniors Saturday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m.

Illustrated book workshop

Children ages 8-12 will make their own illustrated mystery stories published into a book at the Library Tuesdays, at 4 p.m., beginning Jan. 17. Class runs six weeks, courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.

Crazy 8s Math

Children ages 5-8 play math games with a twist Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Leading to Reading parent workshop

Preschool parents and caregivers learn literacy tips and check out the Stratford Library’s Leading to Reading Kits Saturday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.

Creating writing

High school and college students who love to write both prose and poetry are invited to this monthly workshop to share their writings and get feedback Monday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8, Board Room.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Noah Hawley’s acclaimed thriller Before the Fall Wednesday, Jan. 25, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served.

Fantasy crafts

Children ages 6-12 make crafts based on the popular Greek myth story, The Lightning Thief Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27 (Excel class), April 24 (Word class), May 22, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Fall storytimes

Children’s department offers storytimes throughout the fall which are free and open to the public. School vacation and holiday schedules may vary. Registration is not required. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 for walkers ages 1-2. Siblings welcome. Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3 and up. Various stories, activities and crafts. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays at 10:30 for babies and young toddlers. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. Move ‘n Groove meets two Wednesdays a month at 6:30 for ages 2-5.

Read Around Stratford

The Children’s Department encourages children to participate in a school year reading program called Read Around Stratford. Sign-ups continue through March 2017. Read 1,000 pages during the school year and come to a special party just for readers. Other prizes and special activities will be offered throughout the year. Read Around Stratford also takes monthly trips to different Stratford places. Both programs are courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.