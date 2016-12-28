To the Editor:

As readers look forward to a “happier” new year, let’s consider how it might be a most interesting and encouraging one, keeping it hyper-local here in Stratford. I won’t make predictions but here are a few imagining—

Our identity as a town will again be on the line (some things never change!); but as 2017 is a municipal election year, we as voters will be able to have our say, on schools, Shakespeare, transit-oriented development and taxes. Look for candidates who can perceive the link between those four seemingly disparate agenda items. Realtors and residents, including prospective ones, look to schools and their support systems, for evidence of viable community. Saving (and refurbishing) Center School may be the fulcrum on which Stratford swings one way or another; look for the Board of Education, Council and mayoral candidates who support Center.

Why, you ask? Because the vision to promote schools over parking garages in the historic town center is part of what “real” Transportation Oriented Development or TOD is all about. At November’s TOD meeting, the state’s presentation, by Department of Economic and Community Development Deputy Commissioner Tim Sullivan, linked the fate of our town in this information age to attracting “talent,” meaning people, younger mostly. These younger people, the study cited, want to live, walk and work without depending exclusively on automobiles. They want to congregate in cultural corridors, meaning areas anchored by institutions in the arts, education, medicine & other technology. Sullivan even referenced that branding and identity “expert” Dolly Parton, who advises “Find out who you are, and do it on purpose.”

Well, who are we, then, and what should we do, “on purpose?” Our brand is Shakespeare, and our Town Council has finally come round, mostly, to that realization. Our identity is historical, with our many unique and antique homes and institutions (Sterling, Perry, Judson). Our “doing” is about schools—consider Stratford’s focus on high-school renovations, Soto School completion, and yes, Center School as the site of the struggle that may define us, this coming year. Tax relief will come only when we focus on all of the above, on purpose.