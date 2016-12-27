Stratford Star

Stratford firefighter dies suddenly on Monday

Stratford firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Firefighter and youth basketball coach Jason Carrafieillo died on Monday, according to Fire Chief Brian Lampart. Lampart said emergency crews responded to a call of respiratory distress at about 12:50 p.m. at Carrafiello’s home on Middlebrook Avenue.

Carrafiello died at Bridgeport Hospital, Lampart said.

Carrafiello was a firefighter for 12 years, Lampart said. He was also a boys basketball coach at St. James School and served as freshman boys basketball coach at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull.

