Obituary: Sean M. “Bobo” Telesha, 35, of Stratford

Sean M. “Bobo” Telesha, 35, of Stratford, died Dec. 25, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, son of Marcia Tivadar Anthony of Stratford.

Besides his mother, survivors include his sister, Katie Telesha and her partner, Jimmy Goncalves, nephew, Mickey, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Predeceased by grandparents, Anthony and Veronica Tivadar and Phyllis Telesha.

Services: Friday, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.