Stratford Star

Obituary: Donald G. Hart, 79, of Shelton

By HAN Network on December 27, 2016 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Donald G. Hart, 79, of Shelton, retired firefighter with the Stratford Fire Department, fiancée of Marcia Stendahl of Stratford, died Dec. 22, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born July 2, 1937, in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Oberhauser) Hart; Connecticut National Guard.

Also survived by a brother and his wife, Robert and Peggy Hart, two nieces, Nancy Clough and Phyllis Elliott, a nephew, Robert J. Hart Jr., and his dog, Roxie Hart.

Services: Thursday, Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06109.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Richard B. Manning, 68, of Stratford Next Post Obituary: Sean M. “Bobo” Telesha, 35, of Stratford
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress