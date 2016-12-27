Obituary: Richard B. Manning, 68, of Stratford

Richard B. Manning, 68, of Stratford, retired machinist, husband of Sandra (Babis) Manning, died Dec. 20, in the Northbridge Health Care Center, Bridgeport.

Born Sept. 8, 1948, in Bridgeport, son of the late Bruce and Marie (Shanabrough) Manning; U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.

Besides his wife, survivors include his brother, Ronald and his wife, Sharon Manning of Derby, Ronald’s children, Kelly Hovan, Jason, Derick and Adam Manning, his nephew, Brian Pisanelli and his wife, Theresa and their daughter, Grace and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: Wednesday, Dec. 28, noon, William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Calling hours: Wednesday, 10-noon.