Emily Schofield named to fall dean’s list

Stratford resident Emily Schofield was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Fairfield University. Emily is freshman, majoring in mathematics.
This past June, she graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School Fairfield as valedictorian.
