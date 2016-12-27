Stratford student, baseball player volunteers at nonprofit

Stevenson University student, and baseball player, Matthew Alcantara of Stratford recently spent time volunteering at nonprofit organization Paul’s Place with fellow team members.

Paul’s Place, located in Baltimore City, serves the members of the Washington Village neighborhood.

The Stevenson baseball players served in the clothing bank portion of the organization, acting as personal shoppers to help women of the community find warm jackets and clothing for themselves and their families during the upcoming season.

Baseball graduate assistant and coach, Jordan Wright said of his experience at Paul’s Place: “We all left with a much greater sense of the challenges and struggles that some people in Baltimore are faced with,” and “Most importantly, myself along with the players were reminded of how fortunate and blessed we are to be student-athletes with the privilege of receiving a college education.”