Library lecture looks at Penn Station

The Stratford Library will begin the new year of Sunday Afternoon Talks on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. with “The Pennsylvania Station in NYC, From Corporate Jewel to Corporate Vandalism.” Guest speaker is engineer Richard Abramson. The talk is free and open to the public.

Having an interest in trains and the New Haven Railroad since childhood, Richard Abramson went to work for the New Haven RR in 1968, continuing on with Penn Central, Amtrak and several other railroads. He became a locomotive engineer in a career where he held numerous positions in 44 years of service. He retired in 2012 as Superintendent of Operations for the Housatonic Railroad in Canaan, Conn.

For the Library program Abramson’s power point program covers in photos, diagrams and maps the concept, design, engineering and construction of the six underwater tunnels and Penn Station itself, the locomotives that made the station possible and the Hell Gate Bridge which connected the Pennsylvania RR with the New Haven RR. Also included will be a short biography about A.J. Cassatt, president of the Pennsylvania RR.

A complete schedule of future talks through June 2017 is available at stratfordlibrary.org.