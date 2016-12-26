Neighbors blast Ferry Boulevard TOD proposal

A proposed 133-unit apartment complex on Ferry Boulevard is an “in demand” project that wouldn’t negatively impact traffic or neighborhood property values, according to the developer’s representatives.

Attorney Barry C. Knott said the complex is less dense than allowed, has been designed to be “very attractive and well-landscaped,” and would be “harmonious with the neighborhood environment.”

Nearby residents had a different view. They said it would cause traffic and parking issues, hurt home values, destroy the tranquility of their neighborhood, and remove a wooded buffer so apartment tenants could look inside their house windows.

“Will the neighbors see buildings? Yes,” responded Nick Owen, part of the development team. “They also will see trees,” he added, referring to new trees to be planted as a buffer.

Owen said he had a simple solution for nearby residents worried about their privacy if the apartment complex is built. “Close your blinds,” he said.

That suggestion didn’t go over well with residents, a few of whom later ridiculed it during the public comment portion of the Zoning Commission’s Dec. 15 meeting.

“Maybe we should just keep all of our blinds closed all of the time,” one nearby resident said.

The applicant, Rolling Thunder LLC, wants to construct a three-building complex on 2.5 acres at 382 Ferry Blvd. and Willow Avenue. The site also is near Housatonic and Homestead avenues, and close to the Housatonic River.

The property is where the Zoning Commission previously approved a repair, office and warehouse facility for AAA Northeast, a decision that later was overturned in court after being appealed by neighbors.

The parcel is partly in two different zoning districts — quarter-acre single-family residential and commercial retail — and falls within the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Overlay District, which encourages more dense development within a half-mile radius of the train station. The L-shaped lot now is vacant, with one small building that was once a hot dog stand.

During the Dec. 15 meeting, the developer made a presentation, commission members asked questions, and more than a dozen residents spoke against the project. The public hearing on the proposal will continue in January.

Up to 45 feet tall

According to the plans, one apartment building would be located near Ferry Boulevard and the other two buildings would be set farther back in the lot, with surface parking and some greenery filling the rest of the property. Structures would be four stories tall, with parking occupying the first floor of the two rear buildings. Maximum building height would be 45 feet.

In written comments, town Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky said the height of the two rear buildings “may be too tall and might disturb the neighborhood context.”

There would be 130 one-bedroom units and three studio apartments, and 140 parking spaces, which is more than required under TOD rules. Driveways would connect to Ferry Boulevard and Willow Avenue.

The first floor of the building on Ferry Boulevard would be designed so it could be turned into retail use, based on future market conditions. The TOD district is intended to encourage new retail as well as housing.

The project’s engineer said once the site was developed, less runoff would leave the site than now because of storm water management improvements, including a rain garden to treat water before it goes into the ground.

First-floor units would include vapor infusion systems, based on the recommendation of health officials, due to contamination concerns in the general area.

Frank Del Vecchio, a real estate broker hired by the developer, said demand is strong for apartments in Stratford and a multifamily “quality development” won’t hurt the values of nearby homes.

Co-op City worries

Neighbors spoke about the project’s magnitude, height of the buildings, traffic and parking issues, contamination concerns, and the impact on their quality of life. They described living in “a wonderful neighborhood” with 100-year-old homes, where people like to walk around and children can play on the streets.

Resident John Rich said the developer is “shoehorning 133 apartments in this neighborhood,” and some would be occupied by families — despite the one-bedroom limit — and put pressure on the school system.

“The character of the neighborhood will obviously change,” resident John Gallagher said.

“Is Stratford going to look like Co-op City?” asked one upset resident.

Town Council member Scott Farrington-Posner, a former Zoning Commission member whose house borders the site, read a letter from a nearby resident who worried about losing the woods, wildlife and “intimacy” of the neighborhood. He and Zoning Chairman Stephanie Philips got into a slight tiff when she asked him to wrap up and he complained she was being “rude.” He said he would offer his own comments at a future meeting.

Member Dave Fuller, noting this represents the third and most intense TOD application submitted, questioned how a project of “this size and magnitude” would benefit the town and neighborhood. He asked about increased traffic and parking on Willow Avenue and other side streets.

Member Mark Juliano said the project would require digging up land when “contaminated groundwater” exists in the area, and requested that new environmental tests be done on the property.

Philips and members Linda Pepin and Joe Paul pushed for commercial uses such as retail on the ground floor of the building along Ferry Boulevard, but Owen countered that demand is now limited due to a multitude of existing stores nearby. Owen said what’s missing is “people to spend money in those establishments.”

But Philips said the reason more density is allowed in the TOD district is to encourage retail. She emphasized the commission must “look at what fits the character of the neighborhood.”

Philips asked most residents who spoke if they’d be willing to meet with the developer to try to find a compromise plan, and almost all answered in the affirmative.