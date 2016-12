The Sterling House Basketball League’s High School Divisions begin play on Saturday, Jan. 7.

All games are played at Flood Middle School.

This year there are nine teams in the Varsity Division and three teams in the Junior Varsity Division.

Here is the opening day schedule: 9:10 a.m. (JV) Supremes vs. Blizzards; 10:20 a.m. (V) Tune Squad vs. Dream Team; 11:30 a.m. (V) Leprechauns vs. And 1; 12:40 p.m. (V) Gamecocks vs. Panthers; and 1:50 p.m. (V) Storm vs. The Boston Tea Party.