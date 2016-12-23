Obituary: Mildred Nykorchuk Buskey, 97, of Stratford

Mildred Nykorchuk Buskey, 97, of Stratford, retired inspector for Robert Shaw Industries, wife of the late Albert W. Buskey, died Dec. 22, at home.

Born in Pittsfield, Mass. to the late Nicholas and Anastasia (Zboroluk) Nykorchuk.

Survivors include daughters, Patricia Scott and her husband, Dave of Stratford and Katherine Corum of Wallingford, two grandsons, four great-grandchildren, sisters, Katherine Zorka and Dorothy Lewis, many nieces, a nephew, and her caregiver.

Also predeceased by granddaughter, Cindy, son-in-law, Wes Corum, sister, Mary Jergens and her husband, Raymond, brother, Paul Nykorchuk, niece, Janet, and great-niece, Meredith. Services: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 9:15 a.m., Adzima Funeral, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10 a.m., in St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 10 Oakwood Street, Bridgeport. Burial will be in St John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. Panakhyda at 5.

Memorial contributions: St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 10 Oakwood Street, Bridgeport.