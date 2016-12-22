A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family that lost all of its belongings in a Wednesday night fire.

Antonio Acevedo established the charity donation page to help his friend Richard Rousseau. Rousseau was a resident of the single family home at 472 Huntington Road, which caught fire at about 10:16 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the GoFundMe page, Rousseau and his family made it out of the fire alive, but lost everything, including two cats.

“I am pleading with everyone to look into your hearts, and please donate to this family, who is in need just before the Christmas season,” Acevedo said. If a donation cannot be made, please pray earnestly for their family, and share this link to help Mr. Rousseau, and his family get their life back on track.”

Click here to reach the GoFundMe page.