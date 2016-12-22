Stratford Star

GoFundMe page set up to assist fire victims

By Melvin Mason on December 22, 2016 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family that lost all of its belongings in a Wednesday night fire.

Antonio Acevedo established the charity donation page to help his friend Richard Rousseau. Rousseau was a resident of the single family home at 472 Huntington Road, which caught fire at about 10:16 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the GoFundMe page, Rousseau and his family made it out of the fire alive, but lost everything, including two cats.

“I am pleading with everyone to look into your hearts, and please donate to this family, who is in need just before the Christmas season,” Acevedo said. If a donation cannot be made, please pray earnestly for their family, and share this link to help Mr. Rousseau, and his family get their life back on track.”

Click here to reach the GoFundMe page.

Related posts:

  1. Third break-in at rescue mission’s warehouse
  2. Police charge two youths in hate vandalism case
  3. Emergency, safe jet landing at Sikorsky Wednesday morning
  4. Police investigate fatal construction accident at Sikorsky

Previous Post Stratford campus news Next Post Stratford Cat Project holds meeting, cat adoption events
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress