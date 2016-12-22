Stratford Star

Managing Sleep Disruption in Cancer Survivorship program

By Julie Miller on December 22, 2016 in Community, News · 0 Comments

A free education program, Managing Sleep Disruption in Cancer Survivorship will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center Integrative Medicine and Support Services, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull.

Learn about prevalence of and factors associated with sleep disruptions in cancer survivorship, and how sleep disruption becomes a habit. Receive tips on how to break the cycle of sleepless nights and to learn sleep hygiene tips. Q&A

Facilitated by Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. licensed psychologist.

Registration is required. RSVP to 203-337-8660 or [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. ‘A Wild Family Event’ at the Beardsley Zoo supports Tiny Miracles Foundation
  2. Stratford Library holds photography workshop
  3. Area events include historical society tours, Make-A-Wish benefit, and more
  4. Mattress sale Saturday to benefit high school marching band

Tags: ,

Previous Post Two firefighters injured at Wednesday fire Next Post Stratford campus news
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress