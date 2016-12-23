Band Together to play fund-raiser for Sterling House

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Sterling House will present “Rock the House” — A 60s and 70s Rock Tribute at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport. This annual fundraiser will once again feature Band Together, a Connecticut based band of musicians who perform together to raise money for worthwhile causes.

“If you love classic rock you are going to love this show” said Patty Calabrese, special events coordinator for Sterling House. “Bring your friends and have a good time while raising money for a great cause.”

Reservations for the show must be made in advance, by contacting Patty Calabrese, special events coordinator, at [email protected] or at 203-378-2606, ext. 106.

In 1932 Sterling House Community Center was founded to provide a vehicle for the citizens of Stratford and surrounding areas to come together. Sterling House offers a broad range of educational, recreational, and social programs to over ten thousand community members each year. Our services include a NAEYC accredited Preschool, youth athletic programs, volunteer training and referral, summer camp, and youth and adult recreational classes. The Sterling House Resource Connection and Food Pantry is a basic-needs assistance program that provides meals for over 8,000 youth, adults, and families each year. The mission of Sterling House is to foster the physical, social, emotional, artistic and intellectual growth of the communities we serve.

For more information on Sterling House Community Center, its programs and services, call 203-378-2620, visit the House at 2283 Main St., or go to its website at sterlinghousecc.org.