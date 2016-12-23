Free Medicare, Medicaid lecture Jan. 11

Attorney Lyn Eliovson of Eliovson & Tenore will present a round-table discussion on Medicaid, Medicare and other financial issues on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

For more information or to make reservations, call Lauren Donovan at 203-385-4050.

The Firm of Eliovson & Tenore of Fairfield volunteers to present quarterly meetings with members of the community to provide an open forum to discuss their concerns. Attendees are invited to bring their questions for a mutually beneficial discussion. The many recommended legal documents to assist in the management of estates and tax concerns are future topics for the forum. Traditional estate planning including Last Wills and Testaments and/or Trust will be discussed.

The Stratford Baldwin Center provides a place for social connection, learning and a healthy, active lifestyle. Recreation and leisure programs to engage members in new and exciting activities. Activities are offered on a weekly basis. Dances, musical entertainment and seasonal events are offered throughout the year. Health and Wellness programs promote healthy, active living. Expert speakers provide up-to-date information on a variety of health, financial and legal concerns. Screenings and seasonal clinics are regularly scheduled.

Attorney Eliovson is the recipient of many awards. She is named among top attorneys in Fairfield County and AV rated by her peers. She is an active Member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA); the Connecticut Bar Association’s Elder Law and Estate and Probate Sections, Connecticut NAELA, Greater Bridgeport Elderly Services Council (GBESC), Connecticut Geriatric [Medical] Society, Fairfield/Bridgeport Regional Bars’ Elder Law and Estate/Trust Sections and the Connecticut Coalition for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (CAPE). She is a frequent speaker for the Alzheimer’s Association, local facilities, AARP Groups and Senior Centers, among others.