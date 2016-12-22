Two firefighters injured at Wednesday fire

Two Stratford firefighters were injured late Wednesday as they worked to extinguish a fire on Huntington Road.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said Thursday that firefighters responded to a fire at 472 Huntington Road at 10:16 p.m. Lampart said firefighters responded to a large volume fire working its way through the first floor of a two-story, single family home. Under the command of Assistant Chief Camperlengo, firefighters were able to contain the fast moving fire to the first floor of the structure. However, extensive fire damage was made to four rooms and damaging smoke and heat throughout made the home uninhabitable.

A lieutenant and one firefighter were overcome by the fire fire as they entered the front door causing minor injuries. Both firefighters were transported to a local hospital for treatment and both were released. Neither of the firefighters were identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Bridgeport and Milford fire departments assisted at the scene.