Stratford Library hosts Monday Matinees film series

The Stratford Library will host its Monday Matinees film series through 2017 featuring free showings of recent, popular films monthly on Monday afternoons at noon, uncut on the widescreen in the Lovell Room.

Jason Bourne Jan. 9

Jason Bourne is again being hunted by the CIA. It begins when Nicky Parson a former CIA operative who helped Bourne who then went under and now works with a man who’s a whistle blower and is out to expose the CIA’s black ops. Matt Damon returns to the title role in this action hit. PG:13, 123 minutes.

The Magnificent Seven Feb. 13

With the town of Rose Creek under siege, the desperate townspeople employ protection from seven outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers and hired guns. As they prepare the town for the violent showdown that they know is coming, these seven mercenaries find themselves fighting for more than money. A reimagined version of the 1960 western classic. Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt star. PG:13, 133 minutes.

Florence Foster Jenkins March 13

Meryl Streep plays Jenkins, an heiress from NYC who always wanted to be a soloist at Carnegie Hall but couldn’t carry a tune to save her life! Undeterred she sets out to sing her way to Carnegie Hall letting nothing get in her way. Hilarious and moving true story also features Hugh Grant as her supportive husband. PG:13, 111 minutes.

Sully April 10

Tom Hanks essays the title role as Captain Chesley Sullenberger, a pilot who glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. Aaron Eckhart and Laura Linney co-stars in this true story directed by Clint Eastwood. PG:13, 96 minutes.

Lion May 8

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family. Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman star in this remarkable true story. PG:13, 118 minutes.

Arrival June 12

When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, the team race against time for answers. Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker star in this science fiction blockbuster. PG:13, 116 minutes.