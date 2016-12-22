Stratford Cat Project holds meeting, cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. All are welcome; [email protected].

Stratford Cat Project cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Jan. 7, 11-3, H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford; and Saturday, Jan. 21, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].