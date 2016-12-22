Stratford Star

Stratford Cat Project holds meeting, cat adoption events

By HAN Network on December 22, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Stratford Cat Project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. All are welcome; [email protected].

Stratford Cat Project cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Jan. 7, 11-3, H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford; and Saturday, Jan. 21, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

cute-kittens-in-basket

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events, meetings
  2. Stratford Cat Project holds holiday open house, adoptions
  3. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meeting
  4. Stratford Cat Project hosts adoption events, meeting and holiday open house

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post GoFundMe page set up to assist fire victims
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress