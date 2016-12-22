Stratford campus news

Stratford Star

Scholarship recipient

Emily Romeo, class of 2017, social work major, received a scholarship from Eastern Connecticut State University.

Enrolls at Marietta College

Sophia Traussi has enrolled as part of the Class of 2020 at Marietta College for the Fall 2016 semester. Traussi is majoring in biochemistry.

Earns degree

Kelly Fitzpatrick earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Roger Williams University.

Named to dean’s list

Elizabeth Seaman was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Biola University.

