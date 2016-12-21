LETTER: Joy to the world

To the Editor:

Opinion to Stratford Star readers: Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and Season’s Greetings for all beliefs. It’s a wonderful time of the year, isn’t it? People seem nicer, friendlier, and wish each other “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Hanukkah,” and “Happy New Year.”

From my limited understanding of Hanukkah, it’s an eight day celebration of rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem, by lighting Menorah candles. There are prayers, song, dance, religious text readings, and exchanging gifts among adults and giving gifts to children.

Raised Catholic, in this pluralistic society, with two-thirds public education and one-third Catholic education, I’ve found more similarities than differences among people of various faiths and non or anti-religious peoples. People donate help, money, and gifts to strangers, similar to the Magi bearing gifts to Christ. Donations: feed hungry; aid needy; provide homeless shelter; and help handicapped and diseased, like Christ’s example.

Most people relate to a poor young couple, whose baby was born in bad living conditions, like Christ. People give gifts to family, children, friends, coworkers, and strangers, just like Magi, Santa, and Christ. Dare I write, that somewhat a “holy spirit” of kindness embraced by most people? Parents, grandparents, other relatives, and friends play roles of similar to Magi Wise men.

Just as Hanukkah is known as a festival of lights, and the Magi were guided by the Star of Bethlehem, many Americans

Decorate their yards and Christmas trees with lights. Are we using out inner “I-Magi-Nation?” (I-ma-G.I.-Nation)

Tragically, I’ve read about the killing of innocents! As Pharaoh ordered the deaths of first born male Jews, so too did Herod, to prevent the birth of Christ. In parts of American and many parts of the world, gang wars rage killing innocents. Raised Catholic I’m saddened about the 63 million abortions since 1971’s Roe versus Wade. However: I’m not a woman; other people have different beliefs and situations among America’s pluralism; and who but God has the right to judge?

Wouldn’t peace on earth, living the: 10 Commandments; Golden rule; Santa’ magi-cal joviality; and Christ’s example be more joyously fulfilling?