LETTER: Looking forward to 2017

To the Editor:

Surrounded by loved ones and missing those who are no longer with us, the holiday season calls us all to reflect upon the year we leave behind and look with hope to the new year ahead.

As I look forward to 2017, I do so with much anticipation and gratitude. First, I want to thank my neighbors in District 10 for welcoming me as their new councilor. I am honored to serve you and inspired by your kindness. I would also like to thank the people of Stratford for embracing me always and for being supportive, sincere, and familiar. I love our town, and I am overwhelmed by the trust and faith you continue to have in me.

In the face of so much uncertainty in our world, there is much to celebrate in Stratford. From breaking ground on a new Stratford High School, to funding a new fieldhouse at Bunnell, to assembling a new ice rink at Long Brook Park, to cooperatively working with local citizens to make our collective dreams a reality–be it movie nights at the beach, historic and fun events at Boothe Park, providing Stratford daffodils to local businesses, finding a “forever home” for our dog park, leading nature walks at Roosevelt Forest, or beginning plans for our Shakespeare Theatre – we are moving forward together, Stratford!

We may not be sprinting, and sometimes it may feel like we are crawling, but we are moving. We are moving to something better and into something wonderful. Whether our voices are lifted in joy or debate–they are lifted—and that is what matters most. We are lifted and empowered by one another. Whether we are supported through the more traditional communities of churches, schools, and volunteer groups, or through the vast web of social media – we are connected and we are communicating with one another to make things happen like never before.

May the Spirit guide you in all that you do, and may your voices continue to ring out as we say farewell to 2016 and celebrate 2017, together.

Tina Manus