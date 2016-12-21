Health department to host Raymark ball field meeting Jan. 12

The Stratford Health Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will hold a meeting for the residential neighborhood surrounding the Raybestos Memorial Field. The meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. in Room 110 of the Birdseye Municipal Complex at 468 Birdseye Street.

The Raybestos Memorial Field, also known as Operable Unit 4 (OU4), is located at 100 Frog Pond Lane, and the surrounding neighborhood includes homes on Clinton Avenue, Cottage Place, Hurd Avenue, Longbrook Avenue, and Patterson Avenue. The EPA is in the process of designing a visual and sound barrier between the ball field and the surrounding residential neighborhood. EPA is seeking input from the neighborhood to determine whether a temporary or permanent barrier is preferred. The meeting is open to all but will focus specifically on cleanup issues that directly affect the residential neighborhood surrounding the field.

“We are delighted to host the first of many meetings where neighbors will have the opportunity to share their ideas,” said Stratford Health Director Andrea Boissevain.

The neighborhood has the option of selecting a temporary barrier, such as a chain-link fence with a heavy fabric weave that will remain only during the construction period. Native coniferous trees can be planted after the removal of a temporary barrier to serve as an effective natural barrier. The neighborhood also has the option of selecting a permanent barrier, such as a pressure-treated wood or concrete wall, similar to what is used along highways. A permanent barrier would create permanent division between the neighborhood and the site and would also reduce noise from the nearby Interstate 95 and Metro-North Railroad. While it is unlikely that all the residents will agree on an option, the EPA intends to gauge the majority opinion in the design of the barrier.

“EPA is committed to working with any interested members of the community to identify reasonable steps which can be taken to minimize construction impacts during this large cleanup,” stated Bryan Olson, director of the EPA’s Superfund Program. He added, “My staff intends to conduct the cleanup in a manner that is transparent and engages the impacted community.”

The barrier will be constructed before cleanup-related work at the Raybestos Memorial Field begins. This cleanup work is part of a larger cleanup project for the Raymark Industries Inc. Superfund Site, described in EPA’s Record of Decision issued September 2016. Additional targeted meetings for other impacted groups and neighborhoods, as well as informational meetings for the general community, will be scheduled in 2017.