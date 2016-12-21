Residents hear details of Complete Streets improvements

A program intended to make Stratford’s commercial corridors more enticing to pedestrians and bicyclists may be helped by the wide government rights of way on many roads in town.

“You guys have really huge right of ways,” Thomas Tavella, a principal with the planning and design firm Alta, told people during a Dec. 14 public information session on the Complete Streets project at Town Hall.

The rights of way are 80 to 115 feet in places, providing the room needed to make traffic improvements and add decorative medians, landscape buffers, separate bicycle lanes, and wider sidewalks.

The goal of Complete Streets is make the corridors safer and more attractive, encouraging people to walk and cycle more. Enhancements also could increase activity in retail centers, spur private investment and help create a positive identity for the town.

Representatives of Alta, serving as a consultant to the town, detailed proposed improvements for six locations: three sections of Main Street (Barnum Avenue to East Broadway, Barnum Avenue to Paradise Green, and East Broadway to Stratford Avenue), plus Ferry Boulevard, Nichols Avenue, and Broad and West Broad streets.

The first phase will involve the section of Main Street in the heart of Stratford Center, near the train station and I-95 underpass. Tavella called this the “flagship” of the program.

Work there is expected to cost $2.2 million, with most of that funding in place. Additional funding will need to be secured for the other phases, estimated to cost from $1.3 million to $5 million each. It is hoped that work on the first phase might start in the fall of 2017 or spring of 2018.

Tavella stressed that the initial plans for the six locations are conceptual only, and will evolve before improvement work begins. Alta representatives and town officials are working with state transportation officials on the ideas, with many of the streets involved being state roads.

In most places, design upgrades would include slightly elevated bicycle lanes (“cycle tracks”) and separate, wider sidewalks (“multi-use paths” up to 15 feet in width) as well as green buffers. In some locations there also might be a third turning lane in the middle of the road or a median divider.

Tavella said having a middle turning lane reduces accidents and makes drivers less likely to steer vehicles to the outside to get around turning cars, getting close to walkers and bicyclists in the process.

The upgrades could help cyclists feel as if they’re riding in a park rather than along a road, he said.

Where roads and rights of way become narrower, perhaps because of underpasses, turning lanes or medians would be eliminated and walking and bicycle lanes would come close together but still have separate trail markings.

The hope is that the new road design, improved streetscape, and prevalence of walkers and cyclists will slow down traffic, making the areas more friendly for non-vehicle activities.

The plans received compliments from audience members, but some concerns were raised. Comments focused on traffic congestion and parking downtown, a redesign for the intersection of Main Street and Huntington Road, integrating the improvements with a planned greenway, and the need for funding.

People said cars frequently back up downtown near the I-95 and railroad underpasses, especially toward the end of the work day. Tavella said Alta’s experience indicates the proposed upgrades “can work,” although delays won’t be eliminated. He noted that a thorough traffic study will take place.

Resident Harold Watson, who has been involved in the project, said Complete Streets “does not solve the traffic problem” but should help calm traffic.

Paradise Green section

Tavella said the Main Street section from Barnum Avenue to Paradise Green offers a unique opportunity because it would “connect two pockets of retail areas,” and many residents live in houses nearby and could begin walking and bicycling in the area.

The current Main Street intersection with Huntington Road is considered dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists, and may be redesigned so it’s on less of an angle. “It’s huge and it’s dangerous,” Tavella said.

Some audience members, however, were worried about splitting up the open space in Paradise Green Park with a redesigned intersection.

There also was discussion about the benefits of adding sidewalks on both sides of Ferry Boulevard as well as a bicycle lane.

Tavella said “a lot of funding” now exists for this type of work at the state and federal level, but it’s uncertain if that will continue to be the case. He encouraged the town to adopt a formal Complete Streets policy and governance structure to help secure funding.

About 25 people attended the information session. Conceptual design work on the Complete Streets program has been going on for about six months, and included a multi-day planning charrette open to the public in the late spring.

“It’s been a lot of work, a lot of collaboration,” said town Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky.

The consultant has been aided by a community advisory committee of residents and businesses, and a technical advisory committee of town and state officials. “It was great having this kind of input from the beginning,” Tavella said of public participation.