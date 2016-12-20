Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Bunnell High defeats Stratford High

By Bill Bloxsom

Amanda Zdru (1) scored 19 points for Bunnell vs Stratford. — David G. Whitham photo

The Bunnell High girls basketball team used a run in the second quarter to separate itself from host Stratford High and posted a 49-30 victory at the Ray Needham Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Leading 5-2 after one period, coach Cheri Eleazer’s Bulldogs went on a 14-2 tear and eventually went into the half with a 19-7 advantage.

Bunnell took its lead to as much as 22 points after intermission, but coach Cliff LaRose’s Red Devils did a better job of attacking the basket and drew as close as 12 in the third quarter and 13 in the final period.

Amanda Zdru scored 19 points for Bunnell, now 3-0 on the season.

Hannah McLaughlin scored 14 points.

Cora Martonak led Stratford with 14 points, which was playing its season opener.

Bunnell will visit Bassick High in Bridgeport on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs travel to play Enfield’s Public Safety Academy on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Red Devils will visit Harding in Bridgeport Wednesday at 5:30.

The Red Devils travel to New Milford Friday for a 6 p.m. tip.

They are on the road at Joel Barlow in Redding on Tuesday at 7.

