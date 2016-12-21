Stratford Star

LETTER: Pass along the spirit of Christmas

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

Recently I was at Stop & Shop at The Dock when I ran into my 35-year-old son’s high school English teacher, who remembered his name.

We chatted briefly in the plant and flower department,  touching upon the old days, Christmas, etc. It so happened that he was behind me at the checkout register. When I came up short of cash to make my purchases, and was thinking of which items to leave for some other time, he politely offered me $2 to cover the shortfall.

We probably had not seen or spoken to one another in five to 10 years, yet he made such a goodwill gesture that it deserves mentioning, so that others may know that exhibiting the same true Christmas spirit to others makes a real and important impression.

We all have to remember to pass it forward.

Greg Carleton

  • Joe Pedoto

    A great holiday story, Greg. We are all here for such a short time and kindness never goes out of style.

    If only the local government was as good as most of the people who live here, Stratford would be a paradise…

