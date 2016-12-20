Hotel-to-apartments plan gets zoning approval

Approval has been received to turn a declining hotel on Lordship Boulevard into a 69-unit apartment building that could attract young professionals as tenants.

Kolich Properties plans to refurbish the former 149-room Stratford Hotel into 57 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments. The Zoning Commission unanimously backed the project at its Dec. 15 meeting.

The developer’s attorney, Raymond Rizio, described the project as “a multimillion-dollar investment by my client” that represents “a huge upgrade to the area.” He said the hotel at 225 Lordship Blvd., once a Ramada Inn, had been “in disrepair for a long time.”

The complex will be named the Lordship Apartments and include a fitness center, outdoor picnic area, and separate storage areas for each apartment. The parking lot will be improved with landscaping and new asphalt. The hotel property is 4.7 acres.

The proposal does not include updating the hotel’s front section, which is near the main road and has been a restaurant and conference center. Kolich Properties now owns the front section as well, and in the future could renovate it into a new commercial-related facility or have it demolished.

The developer made various adjustments to the proposal based on the commission’s suggestions, such as reducing the number of apartment units from 110 in its original plan and eliminating any smaller efficiency units. The goal was to attract higher-end tenants. “We basically listened to what you said,” Rizio said.

Apartments will have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, with one laundry room on each floor. The 700-square-foot one-bedroom units should rent for up to $1,550 monthly with most utilities, and the 1,033-square-foot two-bedroom units for up to $1,750.

The approved plan also includes increased landscaping “to create a visual buffer at the rear of the property,” according to the application. Buffer trees must be 12 to 14 feet tall when planted, the commission ruled.

Commission members complimented the developer on the proposal, saying it should attract young professionals and benefit local companies by providing a nearby place for employees to live.

“That’s quality housing,” commission member Dave Fuller said of the plan, noting the site “has been a very problematic property in town” in recent years.

The applicant technically sought permission for the adaptive reuse of a property, which is zoned for retail commercial use.

The new owners took ownership of the property about a month ago, and already are doing some demolition work. The hotel is six stories high.

Waterfront District

The Zoning Commission also approved creating a Waterfront Development District to encourage redevelopment of the former Stratford Army Engine Plant site along the Housatonic River.

The goal is to turn the former industrial property, which occupies 77 acres, into “a multi-use destination and economic centerpiece,” according to the applicant, Point Stratford Renewal LLC. The entity is under contract to buy the land from the U.S. Army. The site has had environmental issues from its prior industrial use.

The purchaser hopes to pursue commercial, office and residential projects on the property, creating jobs and a destination point while recognizing the “distinguished aviation history of the area.”

Point Stratford Renewal representative Donald Gershman said it will continue working with town officials while putting together a master plan for developing the property.

The Planning Commission previously recommended approving the Waterfront Development District, with conditions that were also included in the zoning approval. Concerns were raised about the potential height of buildings at the site.

Gershman said the town Waterfront Harborfront Management Commission also supports creating the new district, with recommendations on what kinds of projects would be best suited for the site.

In a memo, Planning and Zoning administrator Jay Habansky noted the Army Engine Plant property “has been closed to the public for nearly a decade” and the new classification could help “activate the currently unproductive space.”

Habansky said permitted uses in the new zone would be commercial, light industrial, artisanal manufacturing, and residential. Prohibited would be heavy industry, adult entertainment venues and pawnshops.

The Zoning Commission approval was unanimous. “This is a large-scale project we’re all interested in seeing come to fruition,” said commission member Joe Paul, pointing out that the new district’s creation is part of a long process to develop the property.

Other matters

At the Dec. 15 meeting, the Zoning Commission also: