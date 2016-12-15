Stratford Police investigating burglaries

Stratford Police are investigating burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours of Wednesday.

Police said the burglaries took place between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Windmill Bar at 400 Hollister Ave., The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant at 2590 Broadbridge Ave., Goldstar Cleaners at 10 Boston Ave., Headquarters Barber Shop at 2315 Barnum Ave., S&S Liquor Store at 40 Boston Ave. and Kennedy Center Thrift Shop at 2323 Boston Ave.

At the locations, entry was made by forcing a door open or breaking a window. Police said small amounts of money and a cash register were taken. The suspect, spotted on surveillance cameras, is described as a white male with facial hair wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford Police Det. Jason Delauri at 203-385-4143 or Det. Todd Moore at 203-381-6902.