Stratford Police investigating burglaries

By Stratford Star on December 15, 2016 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 5 Comments

Stratford Police are looking for the man seen in this surveillance video image.

Stratford Police are investigating burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours of Wednesday.

Police said the burglaries took place between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Windmill Bar at 400 Hollister Ave., The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant at 2590 Broadbridge Ave., Goldstar Cleaners at 10 Boston Ave., Headquarters Barber Shop at 2315 Barnum Ave., S&S Liquor Store at 40 Boston Ave. and Kennedy Center Thrift Shop at 2323 Boston Ave.

At the locations, entry was made by forcing a door open or breaking a window. Police said small amounts of money and a cash register were taken. The suspect, spotted on surveillance cameras, is described as a white male with facial hair wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford Police Det. Jason Delauri  at 203-385-4143 or Det. Todd Moore at 203-381-6902.

  • Private Eye

    That photo is not from the inside of the Windmill. I would like to know which restaurant that is however, it looks like they’d have good food.

  • Joe Pedoto

    Here’s an interesting phenomenon: when you post on this forum about the effects increased crime in Stratford have on the difficulty of selling a home in town, your comment will disappear in a day. POOF!

    Although the crime rate is a clear factor in deciding where to live, Hersam-Acorn wants to suppress this information. And any connection it might have with real estate sales. Pressure from real estate interests? Pressure from Town Hall? Read this now, because it will soon be deleted…

  • Charles Morgan

    In re Private Eye’s comment: The initial news reports on CT Post and elsewhere listed five businesses hit, later reports on here and other sites amended the total to include the Kennedy Center Thrift Store. Maybe there were seven or more places victimized, and the police are holding back one or more of the names for some reason? Can anyone from the Stratford Star call the police to get an update or clarification? Also, more photos or moving footage might help community members (including yours truly) make an identification for the police.

  • Charles Morgan

    Playing amateur private detective, I plotted out the six known businesses that were hit early Wednesday morning on Google Maps. They are all within a 2.4 mile, 49 minute total walk, with more time needed for the actual break-ins. Looks to me like the burglar is someone relegated to being on foot, most likely a homeless guy and a drug addict.

    I would think it would be pretty dumb for a professional burglar with access to a vehicle to hit so many places that close together in the same town on the same night, given the odds that the Stratford Police might be alerted by one of the initial break-ins. Also dumb and desperate, seeing as the take from the cash register from any of these businesses should not have been all that high–though maybe just enough was gleaned from all of them to get high. Hopefully, the affected parties were in the habit of transferring most of their money to a safe or the bank over the course of the workday and certainly by the end of it, leaving just enough in the drawer to make change at the start of the next day.

    If the Kennedy Center Thrift Store noticed any unsold men’s clothing missing, particularly warmer stuff like a winter coat, gloves, or hat that would certainly fit the profile of this being a homeless guy. The perp had on only a hoodie, and it was already freezing before this weekend’s Arctic weather. Even junkies feel the cold.

    Wish the photos on here and the CT Post site were bigger and clearer and/or there was moving footage. Honestly, the perp looks a lot like somebody who lived in an apartment in our neighborhood a couple towns over who was thrown out for stealing to feed a heroin habit and who is now homeless. But I can’t say with enough certainty to bother the cops. At least not yet.

    • Joe Pedoto

      Charles Morgan: Don’t quit your day job. Here’s why it’s foolish to play “pretend policeman.” None of what you’ve guessed appears to be accurate.

      A joint investigation between Shelton, Seymour, Stratford and Milford Detectives led to the arrest of the two Bridgeport men, Roman Nieves, 37, of Sherwood Avenue, and Keron Nixon, 34, of Stratford Avenue, according to the CT Post.

      They were arrested for a series of burglaries in Shelton and are suspects in the above crimes as well.

Stratford Star

