Plans for new Starbucks withdrawn

Plans for a new Starbucks restaurant with a drive-thru window are on hold. For now.

Merrill Anderson Inc. withdrew its request on Monday for approvals that would have cleared the way for the new Starbucks at the corner of Barnum and Nichols avenues. The company had sought a change of zone for a home at 443 King Street, an amendment of zoning regulations for the civic district to allow for a restaurant and outdoor dining and a special case use for the properties.

Ray Rizio, the attorney for Merrill Anderson, said his client and Starbucks love the site, but felt it was best to resubmit its plans after the state Department of Transportation completes planned changes to the area along Barnum Avenue.

“The state is proposing to make improvements to the intersection, which we believe will impact the project,” Rizio said Tuesday. “We believe the improvements by the state will make the community more comfortable with the application.”

Zoning Commission members had concerns about traffic in the area, particularly along Nichols Avenue and traffic backing up as customers went to the drive-thru window.

“I think they [Merrill Anderson] felt that what the commission wanted they were not going to be able to provide,” said Jay Habansky, the town’s planning and zoning administrator.

“The reason for the [traffic] concerns is why Starbucks wanted to be there. There’s a lot of potential customers,” Habansky said.

A Starbucks media relations official said Tuesday via email that there was no information on the proposed new store.

Starbucks currently operates a restaurant at Spinelli Plaza on Barnum Avenue, located between Crunch Fitness and Bella Napoli Pizza.