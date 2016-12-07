Stratford Star

Plans for new Starbucks withdrawn

By Melvin Mason on December 7, 2016 in Business, Community, Lead News, News · 6 Comments

Plans for a new Starbucks restaurant with a drive-thru window are on hold. For now.

Merrill Anderson Inc. withdrew its request on Monday for approvals that would have cleared the way for the new Starbucks at the corner of Barnum and Nichols avenues. The company had sought a change of zone for a home at 443 King Street, an amendment of zoning regulations for the civic district to allow for a restaurant and outdoor dining and a special case use for the properties.

Ray Rizio, the attorney for Merrill Anderson, said his client and Starbucks love the site, but felt it was best to resubmit its plans after the state Department of Transportation completes planned changes to the area along Barnum Avenue.

“The state is proposing to make improvements to the intersection, which we believe will impact the project,” Rizio said Tuesday. “We believe the improvements by the state will make the community more comfortable with the application.”

Zoning Commission members had concerns about traffic in the area, particularly along Nichols Avenue and traffic backing up as customers went to the drive-thru window.

“I think they [Merrill Anderson] felt that what the commission wanted they were not going to be able to provide,” said Jay Habansky, the town’s planning and zoning administrator.

“The reason for the [traffic] concerns is why Starbucks wanted to be there. There’s a lot of potential customers,” Habansky said.

A Starbucks media relations official said Tuesday via email that there was no information on the proposed new store.  

Starbucks currently operates a restaurant at Spinelli Plaza on Barnum Avenue, located between Crunch Fitness and Bella Napoli Pizza.

The Merrill Anderson Inc. building off Barnum Avenue was a planned location for a new Starbucks restaurant with a drive-thru. The plans were withdrawn on Monday. — Melvin Mason photo

The Merrill Anderson Inc. building off Barnum Avenue was a planned location for a new Starbucks restaurant with a drive-thru. The plans were withdrawn on Monday. — Melvin Mason photo

Related posts:

  1. Developer still pushing apartment building plan
  2. Zoning Commission will act later this month on affordable housing application
  3. Sterling House welcomes new executive director, Amanda Meeson
  4. Paul elected to Zoning Commission

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford man facing drug charges Next Post Kaiser leaves economic development director post
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Roger Simms

    Looks to me to be another missed opportunity to grow the commercial grand list.
    Also another example of Stratford’s anti-business culture. I wouldn’t be surprised if an affordable housing project is proposed for the site since that seems to be the only thing Stratford is getting

  • The Real Joe P

    Roger, It’s not another missed opportunity to grow commercial property, it’s about safety and traffic congestion. Do you live in the area? Do you travel this area? Do you also realize that they will tear down a building at 1166 Barnum & 443 King which are assessed at $655,900 and take property OFF the grand list? Do you honestly think the new building will be worth more than what is there now? There already is a Starbucks there, no need to expand. How many accidents will be there from drivers taking a left out onto Nichols Avenue? Plus the additional traffic on King Street which is a residential neighborhood just like yours. Think of the people that have to live and travel in this area.

  • Roger Simms

    The real Joe P, I lived 3 blocks from that location of of King St. for many years. My family still lives there so I know the area very well. I spoke with a zoning commissioner and went to the last hearing. The plans show that there would be no exit onto King Street. I also learned that the state will be adding additional turning lanes on Nichols and Barnum Avenues and extending the esplanade beyond Booth Street so vehicles will no longer be cutting across two lanes on Nichols Ave. In my opinion the esplanade should have been extended years ago for safety reasons. As far as taxes go commercial property is valued based on the rental income. Office space in town rents for $15-$20 per square foot tops. Based on those numbers the people who own the Merrill Anderson property are over assessed and should appeal. I don’t know what Starbucks pays but Verizon generally pays $35-$40 per square foot. I went online and found a site that lists commercial properties for sale. I found that a property with a long term lease with Starbucks sell for $2M to $2.5M. So the tax revenue from that property would easily double if not triple. As far as the town being anti-business I would suggest attending some zoning meetings or watching them on TV. A commissioner who resigned recently from the board to take a seat on the town council is on record as saying that we shouldn’t have a McDonald’s in town because it doesn’t bring any “value”. He would prefer to see more business like the tea room at Paradise Green. The Macdonald’s pays more taxes in month than the tea room pays in a year. Plus the MacDonald’s employes 40 people versus what maybe 5 people at the tea room. Plus the money from the sales tax split that the town gets from the state. With this kind of warped thinking it’s no wonder why taxes in Stratford are like a runaway fright train.

    • The Real Joe P

      Dear Roger, I know this area just as well or better than you. The Town assesses taxes based on the value of the property, not based on how much rent you pay. Going by your logic, when Office Depot moved out and before Crunch moved in, there was no tenant so that meant the Town didn’t collect any taxes? I highly think not. You also seem to trashing a new Council member for no reason, have you ever looked at some of these previous Council members who were just puppets (KP-6) and zoning commissioners (MH-5) who wanted to put a 20,000 square foot box liquor store at that location and tried to say it was not within 200 feet of a church, school, houses and another liquor permit. We finally got mostly descent council member who will fight to lower taxes and WPCA fees to KEEP residential & commercial properties IN town. I probably attend more zoning meetings than you do and I do watch the replays on YouTube to see if I missed anything with that poor PA system that the town employs. Also when does the State ever kick back sales tax revenues to any Town from McDonalds? I never knew how dumb I was and how smart you are until we had this conversation.

  • Joe Pedoto

    Economic development requires balance. And tough choices.

    How many Starbucks and McDonald’s does a town of 50,000 need? How many can it support? If chain coffee shops and burger joints are the answer to all our fiscal problems, why not have 10 Starbucks and 20 McDonald’s?

    Both chains are known for the outrageously unhealthy food they sell. A recent analysis showed that a single serving of one current dessert at Starbucks contained…wait for it…18 teaspoons of sugar! A single serving!

    The point has been raised about increased traffic above. But no one seems to want to address the increased number of cars that are going to result from the almost 1,000 new apartments that are being built in town. That’s likely to be 2,000 more cars on our roads.

    Look, I’m not against Starbucks, McDonald’s or affordable housing. My burger joint is Danny’s Drive-In. I prefer Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, too.

    But we are overloading our town with fast food and affordable housing, in my opinion. What will Stratford look like in a generation following the path we’re on now?

  • Roger Simms

    The real Joe P. Perhaps you are neighbors with my family but there is no way to tell since you don’t use a real name. The same goes for attending zoning meetings.
    Regarding comments on a certain council member look at his public comments online and at zoning meetings. He is anti-business. Regarding the sharing of sales tax check the revenue sharing legislation that was passed last year. Regarding valuing commercial property check with any commercial real estate agent or the town assessor and you will learn that the income from a commercial property is what determines it’s value.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress