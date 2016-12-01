Stratford Star

LETTER: Traffic and the Stratford budget

By Stratford Star on December 1, 2016 in Letters · 3 Comments

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

If Town of Stratford officials are looking for a way to raise money in order to offset budget shortfalls, may I suggest that they start ticketing motorists who routinely ignore stop signs, especially those where there are school crossing lanes for our children’s safety.

Have an officer park his patrol car on Zoar Street at the intersection of Wakelee Avenue and count the number of motorists that blow through those stop signs, especially the one for traffic coming down the hill on Wakelee. I guess that there would be at least 20 cars a day that violate the stop signs. If the ticket is $50, that’s $1,000 per day that the town would add to its coffers. And our Wilcoxson Elementary School kids would be a lot safer when drivers actually do stop where the kids are crossing the street.

If town officials deny that there is a problem at this intersection, some enterprising reporter with camera crew could make a time-lapse videotape, which would very effectively demonstrate the disregard of the need to fully stop, especially when young children are starting or ending their day.

Greg Carleton

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Suggestions to improve Route 110
  2. LETTER: Stratford pros and cons
  3. LETTER: Who’s serving who?
  4. LETTER: So now Harkins wants a referendum?

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Connecticut Sports Talk, December 1 Next Post Aquarion asks customers to move water conservation efforts indoors
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Dave

    How about getting rid of all those big, gas guzzling, seven passenger, Ford Explorers that I only see one person in at a time.

  • Roger Simms

    Great idea but the fines go to the State of CT not to Stratford. I’m sure Governor Malloy would appreciate the extra funds

  • Tim Jonson

    There’s a lot more wrong with traffic in Stratford than people speeding through stop signs. I see suv’s traveling at 50 mph on main street, passing more sane motorists on the right. I see SUV’s barreling through parking lots, just missing pedestrians, to beat red lights. I see motorists passing stopped school buses. I dread doing errands around town because of all this. There is absolutely no fear of the law on the part of some.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress