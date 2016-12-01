LETTER: Traffic and the Stratford budget

To the Editor:

If Town of Stratford officials are looking for a way to raise money in order to offset budget shortfalls, may I suggest that they start ticketing motorists who routinely ignore stop signs, especially those where there are school crossing lanes for our children’s safety.

Have an officer park his patrol car on Zoar Street at the intersection of Wakelee Avenue and count the number of motorists that blow through those stop signs, especially the one for traffic coming down the hill on Wakelee. I guess that there would be at least 20 cars a day that violate the stop signs. If the ticket is $50, that’s $1,000 per day that the town would add to its coffers. And our Wilcoxson Elementary School kids would be a lot safer when drivers actually do stop where the kids are crossing the street.

If town officials deny that there is a problem at this intersection, some enterprising reporter with camera crew could make a time-lapse videotape, which would very effectively demonstrate the disregard of the need to fully stop, especially when young children are starting or ending their day.