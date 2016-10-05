LETTER: Cann the right choice for District 5

To the Editor:

Residents of Stratford’s Fifth District are being asked to make a choice between John Dempsey and Greg Cann. Let’s get it right and vote for Greg Cann. First and foremost, Greg will work for our district to assure we are actively represented in Town Hall. Greg is not a career politician; he is a business leader with a 30-year proven track record of exemplary project management, performance analysis, systems design and budgeting.

Highlights of Greg’s townwide positions as a Town Council candidate include:

transparency in local government

balancing economic development with protecting our natural resources

fiscal prudency while ensuring vital services are provided to town residents

investing in our students so they will not only be productive members of society, but will become the leaders we need to progress as a community and a state

Greg will be a leader for all the residents of the Fifth District as he supports policies that benefit the entire community, not a select few. This special election join me in voting for Greg Cann on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Nichols School. Every vote counts.