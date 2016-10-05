Stratford Star

LETTER: Cann the right choice for District 5

By Stratford Star on October 5, 2016 in Letters · 11 Comments

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

Residents of Stratford’s Fifth District are being asked to make a choice between John Dempsey and Greg Cann. Let’s get it right and vote for Greg Cann. First and foremost, Greg will work for our district to assure we are actively represented in Town Hall. Greg is not a career politician; he is a business leader with a 30-year proven track record of exemplary project management, performance analysis, systems design and budgeting.

Highlights of Greg’s townwide positions as a Town Council candidate include:

  • transparency in local government
  • balancing economic development with protecting our natural resources
  • fiscal prudency while ensuring vital services are provided to town residents
  • investing in our students so they will not only be productive members of society, but will become the leaders we need to progress as a community and a state

Greg will be a leader for all the residents of the Fifth District as he supports policies that benefit the entire community, not a select few. This special election join me in voting for Greg Cann on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Nichols School. Every vote counts.

Irena Kandybowicz

  • Greg Cann

    Thank you Irena. Your good works in our community and especially the 5th District represent a valuable example for all of us.

  • Joe Pedoto

    Greg Cann has written here in the Star that elected officials in Stratford have committed crimes. i’ve asked him repeatedly to state which officials and what crimes. He responds by calling me names, over a dozen so far and counting.

    He says the the millions in tax breaks that are keeping Sikorsky manufacturing here in Stratford will be repaid by billions from that same company. Who repays a million with a billion? I ask for an explantation or a source for this bizarre inversion of economics and I get – what else? Called more names.

    I simply ask that – without attacking me personally – he list the crimes he claims have been committed and explain the billions from millions statement.

    • Greg Cann

      When I congratulated Lockheed (Sikorsky) on recognizing Stratford’s
      skilled labor work force and promising to invest billions in our
      community, Joe Pedoto responded that it was a bad idea, and we were not worthy of their investment. The facts re Lockheed’s actions and its positive impact for our community have been well-publicized. Joe doesn’t get it.

      There are a number of people currently and recently on the Town of Stratford payroll who have pleaded guilty to crimes of both criminal and civil nature. The legal system has dealt with their transgressions, and unlike Joe Pedoto, I do not see it as my place to “drag their name through the mud”.

      Joe Pedoto is an internet troll, who attempts to mislead readers and obfuscate publicly documented facts. He is what he is – that we all have come to accept, I’m just a bit late to the realization.

      Serious minded people of a rationale nature have told me not to engage him, but it is my demeanor to work constructively with others and seek understanding through mutual respect and cooperation. It is very rare that I meet anyone who is so prejudiced and narrow minded that a mutually respectful conversation is impossible – Joe Pedoto is one of those rare cases.

      I will continue to volunteer my time, effort and skills towards working with anyone who seeks to constructively work towards a rejuvenated Town of Stratford. Thank you too everyone who share my hopes & aspirations.

      • Joe Pedoto

        Greg Cann, you sir, are a complete liar. You are quite unbelievable!

        I never wrote that the Sikorsky deal was bad. I never wrote we were not worthy. You just make things up to demean other people, I guess? With that record, what will you do in public service, I wonder?

        I asked how it would provide billions for Stratford. Will you explain that? If that statement is in the news somewhere I must’ve missed it…

        Again, I asked you not to call me names, but you positively cannot resist it, can you? “Prejudiced, narrow minded, troll…” The list goes on and on.

        I repeat that you have lied about what I wrote (as anyone can easily see by actually looking at my posts). If anyone is misleading here, Mr. Cann, it is your personal attacks on me. I have only asked you to back up your claims with information.

        You want to throw smears out against elected officials and then claim you are too honorable to actually support your statements. Because making blind accusations against people in government is somehow fair in your view. Unbelievable!

        You simply don’t understand how much you reveal of your character with all your personal attacks, do you?

      • Connecticut Sam

        Thank you for your hard work and effort.

  • Joe Pedoto

    Greg: You say we’re going to get billions of dollars into Stratford due to the Sikorsky deal. For tax abatements measured in the millions. To me that sounds too good to be true. But you say it is true.

    With billions Stratford could lower property taxes to zero, clean up and develop AVCO, run the Shakespeare Theater for decades, remediate and send all the Raymark waste to the dark side of the moon, give every one in town a pony and more!

    I ask voters in District 5 if any of this sounds likely.

    • Greg Cann

      Joe, it is obvious you need some form of intervention, at least take an opportunity to crawl out of your troll hole and breath a bit of fresh air.

      Your intentional ignorance is a stain on the integrity of Stratford and on every person who actually participates in designing and implementing solutions.

      Find a nurse. I’m not here to either stroke your ego or to spoon feed you facts.

      I am here to work towards improving our town and representing the people thru effective leadership and rational decision making.

      After visiting 2100 households in the 5th District, I am fortunate to have met many very concerned family’s who are willing to participate in the solutions.

      Unlike your petulant immature attention seeking feel-sorry-for-me-the-world-is-so-unfair behavior, the residents of Stratford and especially the 5th District want effective representative and themselves want to constructively participate.

      So Joe Pedoto, either constructively contribute or troll in a biosphere where your rants do not distract those who actually have a job to do.

      • Joe Pedoto

        Your anger leads you to make ridiculous statements, Greg.

        I wonder if that will be true in your time on the Town Council, if elected? We already have plenty of angry folks on the current council.

        I ask anyone who has read my posts if I’ve *ever* written as if I wanted sympathy, pity or thought the world was unfair to me in particular. You simply make all this up.

        Now I’m a stain? I need an intervention? I need to be spoon fed? I’m petulant? I’m immature? I live in a troll hole? I need a nurse? I require fresh air? I should troll in a “biosphere?” WOW!

        And please! keep all the stroking to yourself, Mr. Cann.

        I think your ‘thin skin,’ your constant anger and your name calling should all be considered by the voters on election day.

        I’d like you to note that in all of our um, exchanges I haven’t called you a single nasty name. I’ve just questioned your statements.

        And hey, if you’re right and billions of dollars are on their way to Stratford, one would think you could afford to be a little more gracious and lot less angry. Good times are coming!

        • Greg Cann

          No anger from me, just disappoint that one such as yourself has no purpose in life other than to troll for attention. You Joe Pedoto have added nothing of value to this conversation.

          • Joe Pedoto

            No anger? I have no purpose in life, nothing of value? How judgmental we are. I can only repeat what I wrote above:

            “You simply don’t understand how much you reveal of your character with all your personal attacks, do you?”

          • Joe Pedoto

            Mr. Cann, can you let all of us know the date when the first billion dollars arrives in Stratford? I can hardly wait!

