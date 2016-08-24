A proposed affordable housing complex on James Farm Road will not go forward after the Zoning Commission denied motions related to the plan.

Zoning commissioners voted 5-0 during Wednesday’s special meeting to deny three resolutions by 500 North Avenue LLC that would have allowed for a 72-unit affordable housing plan at 795 James Farm Road.

The developer wanted a special case permit to build the 72-unit complex. It also wanted Zoning to approve the creation of the new Julia Ridge Housing Opportunity Development Zone, which would allow 500 North Ave. to build as needed.

Commission members offered several criticisms of the project, including that 500 North Avenue’s plan was not thorough enough, that it left questions about environmental and public safety dangers and that it should have gone through the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission before review by the Zoning Commission.

The developer applied using state statute 8-30g, which allows developers to overstep a municipality’s local zoning laws if that municipality does not have 10% of its housing classified as affordable.

Acting Chairman Dave Fuller said he had environmental concerns, including possible impacts to endangered species, and access by fire trucks.

“It’s just too big for that footprint in that particular area, especially with all the slopes,” said Fuller, who served as chairman because Stephanie Philips recused herself due to a conflict of interest. “It’s not like a flat piece of land where you can move the buildings around.”

Mark Juliano said the housing plan was not fully thought out and that the developer was “putting the cart before the horse.”

“They were so many things that needed to be adjusted on it and nothing was ever finished on it,” Juliano said, noting concerns about dangers to box turtles in the area.

Linda Pepin said the scope of the project was “unbelievable” and that Zoning commissioners needed more information.

Scott Farrington-Posner said the 500 North Avenue project had too many holes in it and said the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission should have reviewed it before it came to the Zoning Commission.

Fuller was also critical of the Town Council, saying he feels the town’s top board interjected itself into the discussion by discussing possible acquisition of the James Farm Road property. Some residents living near the proposed project had raised the idea of the town purchasing the property or acquiring it via eminent domain in an effort to stop the project. The Council did discuss property acquisition at its July meeting.

Fuller said he has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get more information the executive session.

Gavin Forrester also voiced concern about the Town Council.

“I have never seen a Town Council interject themselves in a zoning matter more so than this one has,” he said, saying it was “extremely disappointing” to hear about speculation of eminent domain purchases in closed door meetings that the previous Town Council was criticized for. Forrester is a former 7th District Town Councilman and was on the Council two years ago when it was criticized for discussions about expanding the town’s eminent domain regulations.

Forrester added that the commission is not against affordable housing, but suggested it could be approved in the right location with the right conditions.

The Zoning Commission had until Sept. 2 to vote on the 500 North Avenue applications.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to Attorney Kevin Kelly noting there was no discussion of the James Farm Road property by the Town Council in executive session. That was during the Council’s Aug. 8 regular meeting.