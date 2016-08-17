Stratford Star

LETTER: Is it mean or stupid?

By Stratford Star on August 17, 2016 in Letters · 5 Comments

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:  

I noticed, in the Aug. 11 edition of the Stratford Star that the Stratford Town Council tabled a measure to restore funding to the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA). Reason given is that the VNA serve people who aren’t insured. People that aren’t insured might be undocumented immigrants.

Keeping that train of thought in mind, we should defund the Boy Scouts.  A few of the little old ladies they help cross the street, could very well be undocumented immigrants. Don’t forget the soup kitchens, few of their customers have insurance. And at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, you’ll probably find a few undocumented immigrants under the beds. They’ve moved in with some commies from the 1950s.

The Visiting Nurses have assisted my mother, mother-in-law, and thousands of others in the Stratford area that were not undocumented immigrants. Now this wonderful service all counts for nothing, if a few illegal Mexicans slip through the cracks?

I’ve gotta ask, is this mean?  Or just stupid?

Neil Diedrickson

  • Joe Pedoto

    Neil, I believe it is both mean and stupid. And so do the four hundred illegal Mexicans living in my house. They get along surprisingly well with the commies already in residence here. What Vincent Chase is opposing is illegal aliens, by which he means extraterrestrials, I suppose.

    As I’ve written before, I hope the day comes when Mr. Chase or his mother or father needs the VNA and they tell him, “Lo sentimos, mierda para los cerebros. No se sirven racistas blancos.”

  • Proud to Serve My Country

    You know what’s even more stupid? Supporting and working for politicians that get elected then calling them stupid like this letter writer. I don’t want my tax dollars going to illegal aliens. Stop with your political correctness and call them what they are, lawbreakers that don’t deserve anything but a one way ticket back to wherever they came from. Maybe this guy should house some refugees on his own dime. We struggle to support honest Americans and our Veterans, and you’re going to call someone stupid for saying they don’t want to support lawbreakers? Who’s the stupid one?

    • Greg Cann

      Stupid is repeating hearsay without fact checking.

    • Joe Pedoto

      I believe you’re missing the point. By denying these funds because there *might” be a benefit for lawbreakers also hurts the many needy Americans right here in Stratford that the VNA serves. As far as I’m aware, no one has proved that any lawbreaker has received anything from the VNA. Vincent Chase certainly has not.

      And if it’s wrong to fund the VNA, then why have we been doing it for so many years? I think Mr. Chase is simply trying to score political points. Is there any evidence that Stratford has a significant population of lawbreakers (aside from those in Town Hall, I mean)?

  • Connecticut Sam

    I believe mean and stupid. The nurses work hard and very concern about the people that they treat and all of us should support them.

