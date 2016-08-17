LETTER: Is it mean or stupid?

To the Editor:

I noticed, in the Aug. 11 edition of the Stratford Star that the Stratford Town Council tabled a measure to restore funding to the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA). Reason given is that the VNA serve people who aren’t insured. People that aren’t insured might be undocumented immigrants.

Keeping that train of thought in mind, we should defund the Boy Scouts. A few of the little old ladies they help cross the street, could very well be undocumented immigrants. Don’t forget the soup kitchens, few of their customers have insurance. And at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, you’ll probably find a few undocumented immigrants under the beds. They’ve moved in with some commies from the 1950s.

The Visiting Nurses have assisted my mother, mother-in-law, and thousands of others in the Stratford area that were not undocumented immigrants. Now this wonderful service all counts for nothing, if a few illegal Mexicans slip through the cracks?

I’ve gotta ask, is this mean? Or just stupid?