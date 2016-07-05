Sikorsky Credit Union awards Stratford student $1,000 scholarship

Sikorsky Credit Union recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to five high school seniors who are headed to college in the fall of 2016. Through the Thomas J. Williams scholarship program, Sikorsky Credit Union annually awards five scholarships to students who use the money toward college expenses such as tuition, books or materials.

Students wrote essays describing money lessons learned in high school, or about achieving a financial goal. A record 75 students submitted essays, which were reviewed by a committee.

Ashley O’Neill of Stratford was one of this year’s winners. Other winners are Christian Gamauf and Megan Gray of Oxford, Joseph Szewczyk of Ansonia and Christine Walsh of Milford.

“There is always great enthusiasm for these scholarships,” said Diane Farrell, senior vice president of marketing. “We were able to meet all of this year’s winners in person, and they all were excited to learn of their outstanding achievement. I can tell from their essays that they all have a very bright future ahead of them.”

Sikorsky Credit Union annually awards scholarships, and named the program after Thomas J. Williams, longtime CEO of the Credit Union, who passed away in 2015.