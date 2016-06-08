Stratford Star

Ridenhour officially hired as Danbury police chief

By Melvin Mason on June 8, 2016 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 5 Comments

Patrick Ridenhour, center, was officially hired to be the new police chief in Danbury on Tuesday. He is flanked by outgoing Danbury Police Chief Al Baker and Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton. — Contributed photo

Patrick Ridenhour, center, was officially hired to be the new police chief in Danbury on Tuesday. He is flanked by outgoing Danbury Police Chief Al Baker and Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton. — Contributed photo

Stratford Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour will move on to head the Danbury Police Department.

The decision became official after the Danbury City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Ridenhour’s hiring.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced his plans to hire Ridenhour on May 24.

“Throughout an extensive interview process with very impressive candidates, Chief Ridenhour truly shined. We are greatly looking forward to working with him in the City of Danbury,” Boughton said in a statement.

Ridenhour, who has served as Stratford’s chief since 2012, is expected to join the Danbury force in mid-July, though no firm date has been chosen.

Ridenhour said last month that leaving the Stratford Police was “bittersweet,” though he is looking forward to his new job in Danbury.

  • George Mulligan

    3+ years as police chief?

    • Daniel

      Yea. I’m pretty sure he gave me a sickness that left me I’ll for days and weeks. Anyone else experience this?

  • Kevin Mathews

    He was a YES supporter, guess when it lost he felt he had to get out of town.

  • Barney

    Kevin,
    How many tax dollars did this taker contribute to the Town?

  • Gary Howes

