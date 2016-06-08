Ridenhour officially hired as Danbury police chief

Stratford Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour will move on to head the Danbury Police Department.

The decision became official after the Danbury City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Ridenhour’s hiring.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced his plans to hire Ridenhour on May 24.

“Throughout an extensive interview process with very impressive candidates, Chief Ridenhour truly shined. We are greatly looking forward to working with him in the City of Danbury,” Boughton said in a statement.

Ridenhour, who has served as Stratford’s chief since 2012, is expected to join the Danbury force in mid-July, though no firm date has been chosen.

Ridenhour said last month that leaving the Stratford Police was “bittersweet,” though he is looking forward to his new job in Danbury.