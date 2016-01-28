Free rides to save lives

A first-of-its-kind collaboration intended to stop intoxicated driving will help Stratford residents get a free ride home on weekends.

Uber, the car ride service, has joined with the town and the Wayne’s Walk Foundation to offer residents free Uber rides within town limits as part of the Safe Rides program.

The effort is possible thanks to a $12,500 donation to Wayne’s Walk, which was created in honor of Wayne Lecardo, who died in January 2007 in a car accident in Groton. Lecardo and another man were heading home from work when their car was struck by another car driven by an intoxicated teenage driver.

Money won by Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick Show on a charity Sports Jeopardy competition was used to get the program started. Mayor John Harkins also donated $5,000 in proceeds from his charity golf event to the program.

Safe Rides will allow residents to get a ride of up to $15 throughout February on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. within town limits. The program will begin on Friday. New Uber users can sign up and get $20 off their first Uber ride by entering the promo code WaynesWalk into the Uber app. Uber will also donate $5 to Wayne’s Walk for every new user that signs up and takes a ride.

Darin Bershefsky, A friend of Lecardo and president of Wayne’s Walk, said he couldn’t think of a better way to honor Lecardo than to start this program.

“I am hopeful that this Safe Rides program will keep drunk drivers off the road, and I look forward to seeing it replicated throughout Connecticut,” Bershefsky said.

Matt Powers, general manager of Uber Connecticut, said he’s glad to have the company as part of the partnership if it can make people safer.

“We know that when people have reliable options like Uber to get a ride home, they’re more likely to make smarter choices. I hope this serves as a model for other towns and cities throughout Connecticut and across the country,” he said.

Powers said the program could expand beyond February and start in other towns and cities, however they would have to see how it works and work out some kinks during the trial period. Powers said he’s not sure how many people will participate in Safe Rides.

“We’d love to expand it if it’s successful. I think it has the potential to keep those who may have had a drink two off the road. It really gives that incentive to use the program,” Powers said.

Wayne’s parents John Lecardo and Janice Ricker said they are happy to see this program begin if it can help save lives and spare families from the pain they experienced.

“I think it’s a really great idea for a very simple reason. When people use Uber, they will realize that they cannot go out and drink and drive,” Ricker said.

“If we can can save one life, if we can save 100 lives, that’s our main purpose, to save peoples’ lives. We don’t want [people] to ever have to bury their children like we had to,” John Lecardo said.

This year’s Wayne’s Walk will take place on June 25 at Short Beach.