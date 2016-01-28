Stratford Star

Free rides to save lives

Uber joins with town, Wayne’s Walk to create program to stop drunk driving

By Melvin Mason on January 28, 2016 in Lead News, News · 8 Comments

Members of the Wayne's Walk Foundation join Uber officials and Mayor John Harkins to introduce the Safe Rides program. — Melvin Mason photo

Members of the Wayne’s Walk Foundation join Uber officials and Mayor John Harkins to introduce the Safe Rides program. — Melvin Mason photo

A first-of-its-kind collaboration intended to stop intoxicated driving will help Stratford residents get a free ride home on weekends.

Uber, the car ride service, has joined with the town and the Wayne’s Walk Foundation to offer residents free Uber rides within town limits as part of the Safe Rides program.

The effort is possible thanks to a $12,500 donation to Wayne’s Walk, which was created in honor of Wayne Lecardo, who died in January 2007 in a car accident in Groton. Lecardo and another man were heading home from work when their car was struck by another car driven by an intoxicated teenage driver.

Money won by Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick Show on a charity Sports Jeopardy competition was used to get the program started. Mayor John Harkins also donated $5,000 in proceeds from his charity golf event to the program.

Safe Rides will allow residents to get a ride of up to $15 throughout February on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. within town limits. The program will begin on Friday. New Uber users can sign up and get $20 off their first Uber ride by entering the promo code WaynesWalk into the Uber app. Uber will also donate $5 to Wayne’s Walk for every new user that signs up and takes a ride.

Darin Bershefsky, A friend of Lecardo and president of Wayne’s Walk, said he couldn’t think of a better way to honor Lecardo than to start this program.

“I am hopeful that this Safe Rides program will keep drunk drivers off the road, and I look forward to seeing it replicated throughout Connecticut,” Bershefsky said.

Matt Powers, general manager of Uber Connecticut, said he’s glad to have the company as part of the partnership if it can make people safer.

“We know that when people have reliable options like Uber to get a ride home, they’re more likely to make smarter choices. I hope this serves as a model for other towns and cities throughout Connecticut and across the country,” he said.

SS-P1-Uber-program-2-4-1.jpg

Darin Bershefsky, president of the Wayne’s Walk Foundation, speaks Thursday during the introduction of the Safe Rides program with Uber. — Melvin Mason photo

Powers said the program could expand beyond February and start in other towns and cities, however they would have to see how it works and work out some kinks during the trial period. Powers said he’s not sure how many people will participate in Safe Rides.

“We’d love to expand it if it’s successful. I think it has the potential to keep those who may have had a drink two off the road. It really gives that incentive to use the program,” Powers said.

Wayne’s parents John Lecardo and Janice Ricker said they are happy to see this program begin if it can help save lives and spare families from the pain they experienced.

“I think it’s a really great idea for a very simple reason. When people use Uber, they will realize that they cannot go out and drink and drive,” Ricker said.

“If we can can save one life, if we can save 100 lives, that’s our main purpose, to save peoples’ lives. We don’t want [people] to ever have to bury their children like we had to,” John Lecardo said.

This year’s Wayne’s Walk will take place on June 25 at Short Beach.

Related posts:

  1. Ordinance Committee votes for Stratford High renovation
  2. Police searching for man who approached teenage girl
  3. A dam problem
  4. Lawmakers opposed to planned closing of Grasso Center

Previous Post Fairfield County's Community Foundation holds Thrive by 25 Youth Summit Next Post Candidate profile: Susan Barksdale (R) 121st District
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • George Mulligan

    Great intent. Fine effort and pretty fair amount of funding.

    Will this phone number be at every remaining bar / restaurant pay phone?

    While this represents reality, the message endorses over drinking.
    * Police try to minimize drunks on the road with DUI.
    * Deaths & Disease from Alcohol & Tobacco are greater than killed by GUNS

    With an excellent community citizen being “2 Roads Brewery” and with the growth of “SHAKESBEER” and ALCOHOL at “BLUES on the BEACH” this program fills a need.

    For decades, as a non drinker, I’ve given rides home to friends, people I knew, and occasionally complete strangers. My socializing is curtailed.

    If the program saves lives ….. then everyone involved has done a good thing and even if it doesn’t save lives, they still ALL did themselves proud.

    • Melvin Mason

      George: You don’t call Uber. You signal for a ride via the Uber app. You have to download Uber from your smartphone.

      • George Mulligan

        What if you don’t own a hand held phone other than pay as you go which doesn’t have apps?

        Is this a program only involving UBER and no competitors?
        – If so, does UBER contribute to political parties for a monopoly?

        • Melvin Mason

          This is only for Uber, George. And to my knowledge, you cannot call Uber to request a ride. The only way you can get a car to come get you is to use the Uber app on your smartphone. (iPhone or Android.) It is pay-as-you-go, but the money is charged to your credit or debit card.

    • VanessaFas

      I share some of your views and frustrations. I am also a nondrinker. I usually don’t socialize at bars and big drinking venues. I understand that most people do not drink and drive, but the some that do ruin lives, and rarely get hurt or punished. I believe that it is the American attitude that is to blame, not the alcohol itself.

  • Bigcityprod

    We had $20 credits for rides home from Shakesbeer through a competitor of uber. Lyft

  • vinny

    Why don’t they also have the option of a taxi? Not everyone has a smartphone. So I guess the lives of people only count if they have a smart phone. If you don’t have one then go drink and drive because we won’t give you a taxi. Shame on you Mr. Mayor and the Wayne’s walk foundations members. First of its kind?? BULLSHIT. Taxi companies have been doing this for years. Throw some money into an account at your local taxi company if you real want to stop DUI’s. I’m sure Wayne would agree.

    • Melvin Mason

      Vinny: The program became possible because of Paul Pabst’s donation to Uber. You’d have to ask Pabst to donate to a cab company. Perhaps cab companies will institute a similar program. And given that so many people have smart phones, I don’t see how this is a bad thing.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress