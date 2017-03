The state Department of Transportation reported the following snow totals as of 1 p.m. As expected, towns in southwestern Connecticut and along the coast have the highest accumulation.

Darien — 6.75 inches

New Canaan — 6 inches

Milford — 4.25 inches

New Haven — 4 inches

Danbury — 2 inches

Groton — 1.75 inches

Old Saybrook — 1.75 inches

No statistics were given for Greenwich; other towns had an inch or less. Wilton is also not included in the DOT report, but a homeowner estimates 5 inches.