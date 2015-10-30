LETTER: Daponte aims to restore fiscal responsibility

To the Editor:

In asking District 1 voters the issues that concern them, one issue that arose beyond Stratford’s high property taxes, lack of fiscal discipline, and the Water Pollution Control Authority issue was the environment. District 1 residents want representation that reflects their environment values.

District 1 is both blessed and cursed in terms of environmental issues– its enjoys a stunning waterfront but also includes Superfund sites which require responsible attention that prioritizes the long-term health of residents.

Stratford’s environmental assets are an integral part of its quality of life and economic health. The town needs to continue working with residents, including the Lordship Improvement Association, on protecting and enjoying environmental assets. District 1 also includes the Housatonic River waterfront and because of it, a strong boating community, which is clearly an economic asset to the town. The town needs to continue working on maximizing the economic advantage of the river while protecting it.

I ask District 1 residents to support me in bringing fiscal responsibility to the town’s budget and maximizing Stratford’s economic development opportunities while being strong stewards of our environmental assets. I thank District 1 residents for opening their doors to me.

Beth Daponte