LETTER: Daponte aims to restore fiscal responsibility

By Stratford Star on October 30, 2015 in Letters · 4 Comments

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

In asking District 1 voters the issues that concern them, one issue that arose beyond Stratford’s high property taxes, lack of fiscal discipline, and the Water Pollution Control Authority  issue was the environment. District 1 residents want representation that reflects their environment values.  

District 1 is both blessed and cursed in terms of environmental issues–  its enjoys a stunning waterfront but also includes Superfund sites which  require responsible attention that prioritizes the long-term health of residents.  

Stratford’s environmental assets are an integral part of its quality of life and economic health.  The town needs to continue working with residents, including the Lordship Improvement Association, on protecting and enjoying environmental assets.  District 1 also includes the Housatonic River waterfront and because of it, a strong boating community, which is clearly an economic asset to the town. The town needs to continue working on maximizing the economic advantage of the river while protecting it.  

I ask District 1 residents to support me in bringing fiscal responsibility to the town’s budget and maximizing Stratford’s economic development opportunities while being strong stewards of our environmental assets.  I thank District 1 residents for opening their doors to me. 

Beth Daponte

District 1 Town Council candidate

  • always left, usually right

    There is such a qualitative difference between Ms. Daponte and her opponent who does not measure to her abilities. I only wish the LFC or LIA had held a debate to highlight the distinction.

  • George Mulligan

    My experience with Chris Barnaby was that he was a bad Town Councilman, just like most of them, for the way he voted and lack of responsiveness to the needs of the Community but responsive to the desires of political party leaders.

    I fear Beth Daponte will be a supporter of Esq. Buturla who I believe SOLD OUT Stratford Citizens and Stratford Democrats for political and financial gain.
    * I believe the same is true of Esquire Kelly and others
    * I favor REAL instead of “In Name Only” Republicans and Democrats.
    * If Beth DaPonte wins election, I hope she is REAL

  • George Mulligan

    My congratulations and condolences.
    Will you be your own person and benefit Stratford or help Buturla and Berchem add another wing to their respective castles, while throwing crumbs to minions / gremlins?

    • Tina Marie

      I miss you George!

