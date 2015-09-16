Triumphs for the unendorsed

Updated story:

Three endorsed candidates in Stratford, including an incumbent Town Councilman, lost in Wednesday’s party primaries.

Both candidates endorsed by the Republican Town Committee were defeated at the polls by primary challengers. Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo beat 7th District Republican Councilman Gavin Forrester for the District 7 nomination, 102-91. Antezzo will next challenge 7th District Democratic nominee Sean Haubert for the council seat.

“I am thrilled, I really am,” said Antezzo, who thanked volunteers supporting her campaign.

The results of the night, she said, suggest that people don’t like what’s happening with town government.

“In general, I think there’s been a displeasure with the way things are going in town and that maybe our [wins] are an indication of that,” she said.

The District 2 GOP Town Council race was won by attorney Mark Dumas, who defeated James Wilitsie 98-85, a result that left Wiltsie’s supporters at Stratford High School stunned. Dumas, who will also appear on the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent candidate, faces competition from Democrat Neil Sherman and independent candidate George E. Mulligan.

Dumas was happy about the win and offered compliments to Wilitsie.

“I want to thank my supporters and everyone who came out to vote,” Dumas said in an email. “We were lucky to have two excellent candidates and Jim is a great guy who sincerely cares about Stratford. I hope this won’t be the last time Jim runs for office and that next time I’ll be one of his biggest supporters.”

The Democratic race for the Zoning District 1 nod was won by Scott Farrington-Posner, who beat endorsed candidate Joyce Pastor 208-121. Farrington-Posner had lost to Pastor at the Democratic Town Committee caucus.

This race was the only one contested in two town districts at Zoning District 1 covers council districts 1 and 2. Republican nominee Rich Fredette will be Farrington-Posner’s next opponent. The winner will take the Zoning Commission seat held by Linda Manos, who supported Pastor.

The only endorsed candidate to triumph was Third District candidate Wali Kadeem, who defeated former councilman Michael Singh 153-120. Kadeem next faces Republican nominee Jacqueline Davidson for the seat currently occupied by 3rd District Councilwoman Stephanie Philips.

All four winners are vocal opponents of the proposed sale of the Stratford Water Pollution Control Authority plant and they may feel excited that the sale will be shot down on Election Day.

With Wednesday’s primary results, Republican Sixth District Councilman Ken Poisson will be the only incumbent on the November ballot.

Len Petruccelli, chairman of the Stratford Democratic Town Committee, said he feels good about the results and says it signals that people in town are not satisfied with the current administration.

“I think it shows that it’s going to be a very interesting election in November. People are tired of what’s going on and [Republicans] didn’t voted for their two endorsed candidates,” Petruccelli said. “Our endorsed council candidate won.”

The vote also shows, Petruccelli said, that people in town are not in favor of selling the WPCA plant, a project endorsed by many leading town Republicans, including Mayor John Harkins. Petruccelli mentioned that all four Primary Night winners were vocal opponents of the sewer plant sale. Antezzo is one of five petitioners who challenged the town in court to get the WPCA sale to a referendum. Two other council candidates — Democrats Tina Marie Manus and Philip Young — are also among the petitioners as is outgoing 2nd District Councilman Matt Catalano.

“You have to look at it in the long term, not for one or two years,” Petruccelli said. “You don’t want to give up something long-term just to fill a budget gap.”

Tom Yemm, director of the For Stratford Network, which endorsed the winning primary candidates, said “it was a bi-partisan team effort and the team won.”

Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio said he was “surprised” with the results, as often times party endorsed candidates from both parties win.

DeCilio said respects the will of the Republican voters, though he said the races could have gone either way given the margins of victory. The GOP chairman said his strategy won’t change going into the fall elections because his job is to get Republicans elected.

“This is part of the political process,” DeCilio said. “We have endorsed candidates and then there’s the potential for any endorsed candidate to be challenged and these candidates were challenged and the results today were, obviously, again, could have gone either way. The people that came out to vote chose the non-endorsed candidates.”

DeCilio said the WPCA sale may have factored, but said the margin in the November referendum will be close.

“Even leading into November, the electorate is going to educate themselves on the issue and hopefully they make the right choice, because it does have to deal with the future of our town,” DeCilio said.

He expects to talk with Antezzo, who he previously called a “one-issue candidate,” to talk about other vital issues facing Stratford.

Stay with the Stratford Star for more information about Wednesday’s primary races.