Stratford Star

Triumphs for the unendorsed

Primary challengers, anti-sewer sale candidates, win big Wednesday

By Melvin Mason on September 16, 2015 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 11 Comments

Updated story:

Three endorsed candidates in Stratford, including an incumbent Town Councilman, lost in Wednesday’s party primaries.

Both candidates endorsed by the Republican Town Committee were defeated at the polls by primary challengers. Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo beat 7th District Republican Councilman Gavin Forrester for the District 7 nomination, 102-91. Antezzo will next challenge 7th District Democratic nominee Sean Haubert for the council seat.

Antezzo (crop)

Marianne Antezzo

“I am thrilled, I really am,” said Antezzo, who thanked volunteers supporting her campaign. 

The results of the night, she said, suggest that people don’t like what’s happening with town government.

“In general, I think there’s been a displeasure with the way things are going in town and that maybe our [wins] are an indication of that,” she said.

The District 2 GOP Town Council race was won by attorney Mark Dumas, who defeated James Wilitsie 98-85, a result that left Wiltsie’s supporters at Stratford High School stunned. Dumas, who will also appear on the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent candidate, faces competition from Democrat Neil Sherman and independent candidate George E. Mulligan.

Mark Dumas

Mark Dumas

Dumas was happy about the win and offered compliments to Wilitsie.

“I want to thank my supporters and everyone who came out to vote,” Dumas said in an email. “We were lucky to have two excellent candidates and Jim is a great guy who sincerely cares about Stratford. I hope this won’t be the last time Jim runs for office and that next time I’ll be one of his biggest supporters.”

The Democratic race for the Zoning District 1 nod was won by Scott Farrington-Posner, who beat endorsed candidate Joyce Pastor 208-121. Farrington-Posner had lost to Pastor at the Democratic Town Committee caucus.

Scott Farrington-Posner

Scott Farrington-Posner

This race was the only one contested in two town districts at Zoning District 1 covers council districts 1 and 2. Republican nominee Rich Fredette will be Farrington-Posner’s next opponent. The winner will take the Zoning Commission seat held by Linda Manos, who supported Pastor.

The only endorsed candidate to triumph was Third District candidate Wali Kadeem, who defeated former councilman Michael Singh 153-120. Kadeem next faces Republican nominee Jacqueline Davidson for the seat currently occupied by 3rd District Councilwoman Stephanie Philips.

Wali Kadeem

Wali Kadeem

All four winners are vocal opponents of the proposed sale of the Stratford Water Pollution Control Authority plant and they may feel excited that the sale will be shot down on Election Day.

With Wednesday’s primary results, Republican Sixth District Councilman Ken Poisson will be the only incumbent on the November ballot.

Len Petruccelli, chairman of the Stratford Democratic Town Committee, said he feels good about the results and says it signals that people in town are not satisfied with the current administration.

“I think it shows that it’s going to be a very interesting election in November. People are tired of what’s going on and [Republicans] didn’t voted for their two endorsed candidates,” Petruccelli said. “Our endorsed council candidate won.”

The vote also shows, Petruccelli said, that people in town are not in favor of selling the WPCA plant, a project endorsed by many leading town Republicans, including Mayor John Harkins. Petruccelli mentioned that all four Primary Night winners were vocal opponents of the sewer plant sale. Antezzo is one of five petitioners who challenged the town in court to get the WPCA sale to a referendum. Two other council candidates — Democrats Tina Marie Manus and Philip Young — are also among the petitioners as is outgoing 2nd District Councilman Matt Catalano.

“You have to look at it in the long term, not for one or two years,” Petruccelli said. “You don’t want to give up something long-term just to fill a budget gap.”

Tom Yemm, director of the For Stratford Network, which endorsed the winning primary candidates, said “it was a bi-partisan team effort and the team won.”

Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio said he was “surprised” with the results, as often times party endorsed candidates from both parties win.

DeCilio said respects the will of the Republican voters, though he said the races could have gone either way given the margins of victory. The GOP chairman said his strategy won’t change going into the fall elections because his job is to get Republicans elected.

“This is part of the political process,” DeCilio said. “We have endorsed candidates and then there’s the potential for any endorsed candidate to be challenged and these candidates were challenged and the results today were, obviously, again, could have gone either way. The people that came out to vote chose the non-endorsed candidates.”

DeCilio said the WPCA sale may have factored, but said the margin in the November referendum will be close.

“Even leading into November, the electorate is going to educate themselves on the issue and hopefully they make the right choice, because it does have to deal with the future of our town,” DeCilio said.

He expects to talk with Antezzo, who he previously called a “one-issue candidate,” to talk about other vital issues facing Stratford.

Stay with the Stratford Star for more information about Wednesday’s primary races.

Related posts:

  1. Joe Paul announces candidacy for mayor
  2. Town Council member Stephanie Philips to announce run for reelection
  3. Philips seeks third term on council; criticizes leaders
  4. Santi approved for primary in 4th District

Previous Post James Farm housing proposal on Wetlands agenda Wednesday Next Post Disappointed in Reed’s support for WPCA sale
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

    Finally a story that is truthful because the truth tellers won

  • Greg Cann

    As Harold Watson repeatedly and with supporting factual evidence posted on Facebook, WPCA S-GA started as nonpartisan and the primary voters reinforced that long-stated position.

    Let’s see if the Star will ever again allow any “Vote Yes” advocate repeat Harkins unsubstantiated lie that WPCA S-GA is a fringe group.

    All WPCA S-GA ever asked for was an accountable comparison of cost/benefits of the town’s options – and the mayor continuously denies the public that opportunity. To the Mayor, there’s only one choice and that’s the choice written by ALEC. The people of Stratford deserve public discussion, and transparent decision-making. That’s what WPCA S-GA has been asking for, and that’s what the people asked for through their votes on the petition & in the primary.

    WPCA S-GA has presented numerous counterpoints to the Mayor’s position, but rather than participating in an honest transparent “full disclosure, here’s our budget problem and here’s the ideas for fixing it” debate, the Mayor relies on out-of-town money to purchase mercenary lawyers and misleading fear mongering propaganda.

    How long will the Star and its editors stand by in apparent support of non-accountable and nontransparent government?

    • George Mulligan

      I have FILED FOI requests for the TOWN to electronically provide me with INVOICES of the WPCA EXPENSES.

      I believe the TOWN just “MAKES UP” EXPENSES and can’t prove them!

      When anyone files Taxes, IRS and CT Revenue Services expects people and
      businesses to have documented PAID INVOICES and CHECKS.
      – I’d be just as happy with the INVOICES posted ON LINE.

      If there are any CPAs, Accounting Professionals, Lawyers, or government officials, please support TRANSPARENCY and my FOI requests. Thanx

  • George Mulligan

    Mr. Forester had been appointed to replace Mr. Budnick. Mr. Forester was a R, then elected to the Council as a D, and Gerrymandered as an R to become appointed.
    * I’m stunned Mr. Forester lost.
    * Mr Forester had been a POWER in creating the Revised Town Charter.

    I have been impressed with Ms. Antezzo at Town Council Meetings over the years.
    She has done her homework on the WPCA issue and other issues.


    Mr. Wiltsie and family appear to be a class act. They have strong, deep, and long roots in the Community. I suspect being supported by the Administration hurt him?

    Esq Dumas is almost too good to be true. Many of the issues I’ve had in platforms he also is championing and has done a whirl wind of a job, being almost too effective?
    * I tried to support Mr. Dumas’s FOI complaint, per his earlier request after I started filing new FOI requests in May.
    * I’m willing to give an affidavit about my new complaint which incorporated part of my first complaint & Esq, Dumas complaint for Esq. Dumas to use in his Sept 24 Freedom of Information Commission Hearing.
    * Jim Miron was the only effective debater I face, who I challenged. Jimmy had his talking points and delivery, but he ….. politely …. exaggerated and I had to spend all of my time in 10 debates, correcting his “facts.”
    * I expect Esq, Dumas to be the biggest challenge I have had in debates based on his intelligence, training, knowledge of the law, verbal skills, and presentation.
    > I have the advantage in experience and detailed knowledge, without having some of the limitations Esq, Dumas might have.
    > I’ve known Neil Sherman about 2 decades and view his association with both the
    Miron and Harkins administration and links to the DTC run by Miron / Buturla much the same way I viewed my Debates with Matt Catalano (& John Fahan) for District
    and Gavin for District.
    > Of the Mayor Candidates in 3 elections, only Jon Best was better qualified than I.
    However, I believe I would have made a good to very good Mayor who was fair and
    equitable to residents, businesses, employees, and contractors. Oh well.


    Only known Scott a short time when the AAA issue showed up at Town Council and
    my neighbors of 37 years spoke at Public Forum for the first time.
    – Scott and the others did all of the heavy lifting. I gave him and some others involved some perspectives and information which they improved upon.
    – I’m most likely going to vote for Scott. I listen and watch for issues and see if the
    candidates appear to be real and sincere to what they espouse?
    – I don’t know much about Joyce, except she was kind enough to stop and introduce herself to me.
    – I have nothing bad to say about any of the candidates who all have deep roots in the community. I do have issues with party leaders some have openly supported.
    – This being Stratford, eventually it comes as no surprise that often people have hidden agendas and relationships that aren’t obvious, but comes out.


    I don’t do endorsements, for the reason written above.

    • Amy Doherty Wiltsie

      You’re a kind man Mr. Mulligan. Thank you for the respectful comments about our family. Good luck 11/3/15.

      • Connecticut Sam

        God bless him. He was a great man.

  • Brauer

    Mr Dumas looks like he was artificially created in a lab.

  • Harold Watson

    The press reported the fight, but is was the actual the voters who delivered the knockdown bell. Here’s what can be inferred about the voters on the WPCA referendum: 801 (NO SALE= 80% ) vs 173 (YES to sell = 17%). PERIOD. Any linkage to low voter turnout or any other facts is irrelevant fancy footwork. It’s the vote number total that determines the outcome. PERIOD. (Although, I will add that Republican turnout was Higher than in previous years (stwe on that!) – but still the Yes vote people lost round two.) For the twonspeople to continue to win in November, you need to vote and get everyone to do the same – Opponents will hack away at this percentage in the coming weeks. Don’t let them. Your individual efforts and conversations will sway more voters than any corporate money.

    Sayeth Melvin of the SStar: “All four winners are vocal opponents of the proposed sale of the Stratford Water Pollution Control Authority plant and they may feel excited that the sale will be shot down on Election Day.”

    Why does he say “may feel excited that the sale will be shot down?” Of course they do! To whom has he been talking to these last six months? Where are their quotes? Where does he state the opponents equivocal expressions of “may”? Still minimizing our issue and influence with the townspeople, but at least Melvin moved a small step forward. He mentioned the win in reference the Vote NO to the sale issue. To bad he didn’t include the percentages and get the town officials to comment on the odds: Total NO SALE candidate votes: 801 (NO 80% ) vs 173 (YES 17%.)

  • Harold Watson

    The press reported the fight, but is was the actual voters who delivered the knockdown bell. Here’s what can be inferred about the voters say on the coming WPCA referendum: 801 (NO SALE= 80% ) vs 173 (YES to sell = 17%). PERIOD. Any linkage to low voter turnout or any other facts is irrelevant fancy footwork. It’s the vote number total that determines the outcome. PERIOD. (Although, I will add that Republican turnout was Higher than in previous years, (and what does that imply?) – but still the Yes vote people lost round two.) For the townspeople to continue to win a NO to the SALE vote in November, we need you to vote and get everyone to do the same – Opponents will hack away at this percentage in the coming weeks. Don’t let them. Your individual efforts and conversations will sway more voters than any corporate money now flowing through townhall.

    Sayeth Melvin of the SStar: “All four winners are vocal opponents of the proposed sale of the Stratford Water Pollution Control Authority plant and they may feel excited that the sale will be shot down on Election Day.”

    Why does he say “may feel excited that the sale will be shot down?” Of course they do! To whom has he been talking to these last six months? Where are their quotes? Where does he state the opponents same equivocal expressions of “may”? Still minimizing our issue and influence with the townspeople, but at least Melvin moved a small step forward. He mentioned the win in reference to the Vote NO to the SALE issue. To bad he didn’t include the voter total percentages and get the town officials to comment on the odds: Total NO SALE candidate votes: 801 (NO 80% ) vs 173 (YES 17%.)

    • George Mulligan

      Harold – DeCilio and Marcone count the votes.

      Boss Tweed quote:
      “It’s NOT the VOTES that COUNT!
      It’s who COUNTS the VOTES!”

      2013 Election night I was banned from the Registrar office to be able to see the raw data from election machines.
      DeCilio and Marcone entered data from the tapes.
      Teens and young adults took the bags of votes to the room next the Town Clerk office and locked them up.
      – I know I didn’t win. But I don’t know my true count, just what they claim?
      – I strongly suspect Greg Cann could have beaten Brian Dempsey, but I can’t prove it since the entire power structure are 2 political parties and BIG MONEY buys EVERYONE in BOTH PARTIES.

      I wonder if Gavin will be appointed Mayor in December as rumored?

      Ford and Rockefeller weren’t elected President or VP, they lost once elections hit

  • WellDressed1

    I am half expecting Mitzi and/or Mark to throw their campaigns to Sean and/or Neil.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress