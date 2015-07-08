Stratford SUMC Childcare/Preschool program goes full day

The Stratford United Methodist Church (SUMC) childcare/preschool program has expanded to full day service for children between the ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Childcare is provided from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Located at 2600 Main Street, next to the train station, this program has been running for more than 50 years.

Beth Buckmir, director of the program, describes the facility as a “Bubble of Love.” “Our primary goal is to have each child safe secure and feel loved, when that happens everything falls into place for a perfect learning environment.” she said. With a grin, she adds, “the children in our program are always laughing and singing. They come skipping in the door with big smiles on their faces, looking forward to their day.”

Teachers in this program are highly experienced and dedicated, with first aid training including CPR. All of the teachers have worked with the program for many years. Buckmir has been director for nine years and the lead teacher, Alice Chueka, has served the program for more than 21 years. Asked about the program, one parent said, “It is so easy to leave my child here and go to work, because I know the kids are safe and well loved.”

The program is very affordable, with full time (five days) for children under 3 years at $263 a week and 3+ years at $220 a week — rates are lower for fewer days. The program also accepts “Care for Kids.”

To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 203-386-1818.