Obituary: Melvin Bigelow, 86, formerly of Stratford

Melvin Bigelow, 86, formerly of Stratford, passed away quietly on Monday, November 3, 2014, with his children at his side. He was the son of the late Mellen and Marjorie Bigelow of Branford, Conn.

Mel was a highly regarded science teacher for 40 years, beginning at Johnson Junior High, Stratford High and retiring at Wooster Junior High School.

Born and raised in Branford, CT, Mel, the eldest of 4 siblings, Joan, Elaine, Kenneth and Wayne, had great responsibility during the depression years. He took care of his family, including two younger brothers with hemophilia, and household while his father worked 3 jobs.

An avid baseball and football player, Mel excelled as a pitcher, winning game after game for his high school team. He was talented enough to be invited to play in 1945 at the A-league level, but instead signed up to serve in the Army.

He coached football at Stratford High School. After graduation at Arnold College in the 1950s, he briefly taught junior high in Branford, then settled in Stratford.

He was predeceased by his first wife, the beloved Jean Bigelow, he remarried the late Helen Thilo, also a teacher at Wooster Junior High. They traveled many years, and spend time visiting their children Sandy, Ken, Jennifer, Katherine and Pamela, and their grandchildren, Macey, Alex, Cassandra, Eliza, Ben, Zachary, Will, Nicholas and Lindsay.

He volunteered many years at the Baldwin Center of Stratford, making the coffee daily and entertaining the other elders with skits, and song/dance routines with the ‘Baldwin Players.” After Helen’s passing, he retired to Delmar Gardens of Lawrenceville, GA, where his stepdaughter Jennifer is director.

He enjoyed the warm weather, great food and love of his family and new friends, and continued participating in the Activities Department at Delmar Gardens as one of their ambassadors. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth and wife, Diane of Colrain, MA, and his daughter, Sandra Bigelow Mazzella of New Milford, CT, stepdaughters, Jennifer Thilo of Decatur, GA, Katherine Thilo of Lawrenceville, GA, and Pamela Thilo McGovern of Cambridge, MA, grandchildren Alex, Cassandra, and Elizabeth Bigelow of Colrain, MA, Macey Mazzella of Stratford, Nicholas and Will of Cambridge, MA, Ben and Zachary of Decatur, GA. and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Joan Churinetz of West Haven, CT, Elaine Folsom of Winthrop, ME, brothers Kenneth and Wayne Bigelow of Branford, CT, first wife, Jean Esuchenia Bigelow, of Stratford, and second wife, Helen Thilo Bigelow, also of Stratford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Baldwin Center 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford, CT attn: Diane or email at [email protected] or, to Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett, 3100 Club Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 attn: Jennifer/Activities Dept.

Private memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.